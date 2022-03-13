Ukraine Defies All Odds By Clinching Best Medal Tally At Paralympics Amid Russian Invasion

Ukrainian athletes recorded their best-ever finish at the Winter Paralympics as they showcased tremendous mental strength to perform at their highest abilities amidst Russia's full-scale invasion of their country. The team finished with 29 medals, including eight golds.

Sunday marks the 18th day of the Russia-Ukraine war ever since President Vladimir Putin initiated a 'special military operation' against Ukraine on Thursday two weeks ago. The Ukraine crisis has resulted in massive damage across the streets of key cities such as Kharkiv and Kyiv, with several innocent civilians falling victims as a result of the war.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to their official Twitter handle on Sunday to celebrate their athletes' astonishing achievements amidst Russia's assault on their country. Ukraine finished with a staggering 28 medals that included 11 golds, 10 silvers and eight bronze to mark their best tally at a Winter Paralympic event, clinching four more medals than the country's previous best of 24 at Turin in 2006.

29 medals – 🥇 11 gold, 🥈 10 silver, 🥉 8 bronze – and 2nd place in the medal count table is the final result for #Ukraine at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games! This is the best ever result for our team.

Colours of our flag 🇺🇦 stand for struggle and strength! pic.twitter.com/ZK18VeplQg — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 13, 2022

They finished the event in second place behind hosts China, who ended up with a whopping 61 medals (18 gold, 20 silver, 23 bronze). Ukraine, who dominated the biathlon and cross-country skiing event, won their final gold medal in the open cross-country relay on Sunday, ahead of France and Norway.

IPC president lauds Ukrainian athletes at Winter Paralympics

While speaking to reporters on Saturday, IPC president Andrew Parsons hailed the athletes of war-torn Ukraine as he said, "To compete here at such a high level knowing their family and nation is under attack is just incredible. It's one of the most incredible displays of resilience I've ever seen in my life, in or outside of sport."

It has undoubtedly been a spectacular campaign for Ukrainian athletes, whose team of 20 had doubts if they would even make it to the Winter Paralympics in China amidst Russia's invasion of their country. Ukraine's Paralympic Committee (UPC) president Valeriy Sushkevych spoke about the possibility of not making it to China, stating that their presence was an act of defiance against Russian aggression.

While speaking to reporters, Sushkevych said it was a 'miracle' that they were there as he added, "Not coming here would have been taking the easy option. Our presence at the Paralympics is a sign that Ukraine is and will remain a country."