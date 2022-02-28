Last Updated:

Ukrainian Fencers Withdraw From World Championships To Avoid Playing Russia

Ukraine and Russia were scheduled to compete in the round of 16 match, but Ukrainian fencers withdrew just before the match to protest the Russian invasion.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Image: International Fencing Federation


In order to avoid facing Russia on Sunday, the Ukrainian fencing team withdrew from the ongoing World Cup in Egypt. Ukraine and Russia were scheduled to compete in the round of 16 match, but Ukrainian fencers withdrew just before the match to protest the Russian invasion of their nation. Before apologising and leaving the arena, the Ukrainian team explained their choice to the match officials.

The Ukrainian fencers apparently told the match officials that cannot compete in the event while their families and country remain in danger. The Ukrainian fencers were spotted holding banners proclaiming 'Stop the war, save Ukraine' before exiting the Cairo International Stadium to huge applause, even from their Russian counterparts. Also, note that the current president of the International Fencing Federation is Alisher Usmanov, a Russian oligarch linked to Vladimir Putin. 

This is not the first sporting event that has been affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. England's football association has decided to boycott Russia on all international matches for the foreseeable future. Earlier, UEFA moved the 2022 Champions League final out of Russia. The Champions League final was due to be held in Saint Petersburg in May this year. Formula One has cancelled the Russian Grand Prix, while International Chess Federation has called off all its events in Russia. 

Earlier last week, Barcelona and Napoli players held up a banner saying 'Stop War' during their Europa League clash. Supporters of Croatian football club Dinamo Zagreb also held up a poster saying 'Support to the people of Ukraine' during their Europa League match against Sevilla. Fans of Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt also displayed solidarity with Ukraine by holding the national flag of the country during their Europa League match against Celtic. 

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launched the military operation in the country in the early hours of February 24. The Russian military invaded its neighbour through the land, air, and sea, bombing major Ukrainian security installations on Day 1 of the attack. According to the Ukrainian government, more than 600 civilians, including volunteer forces have been killed so far in the conflict, while the numbers on the Russian side remain unclear. 

Image: International Fencing Federation

First Published:
