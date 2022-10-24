United States GP 2022: Red Bull Claim F1 Constructors' Title, End Mercedes' 8-year Streak

The 2022 Formula 1 Drivers’ champion Max Verstappen drove another brilliant race at the United States Grand Prix 2022 in the Circuit of the Americas and claimed his 13th victory of the ongoing season. The 25-year-old started the race at P2 behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, who claimed the pole on Saturday. He finished the race ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari star Charles Leclerc to give Red Bull their first F1 constructors’ championship win since 2013.

Following the conclusion of the US GP 2022 at COTA, Red Bull find themselves placed at the top of the 2022 Constructor Standings with a total of 656 points. Their closest rival Ferrari’s point tally stands at 469, while Mercedes finished the US GP with a total of 416 points in the standings. With Mexican driver Sergio Perez earning 12 valuable points with a P4 finish, Red Bull successfully ended Mercedes’ eight-year-long unbeaten streak in the constructors' championship.

Max Verstappen equals Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's record at COTA

At the same time, the US GP 2022 also marked Verstappen’s 13-race win of the 2022 season. With the milestone, Verstappen has now earned the joint-most race wins in a single season in Formula 1. He has joined the legendary Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in the list of drivers who have won 13 races in a single season.

Meanwhile, in his final US GP appearance, Vettel finished at P8 and was voted the Driver of the Day by fans. George Russell finished at P5 on his Mercedes, followed by McLaren’s Lando Norris and two-time champion Fernando Alonso at P6 and P7 respectively. Haas’ Kevin Magnussen and P9 and Alpha Tauri youngster Yuki Tsunoda wrapped up the top 10 finishes of the United States GP 2022.

'That was the best possible way we could’ve won': Red Bull's Christian Horner

After the race, Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner spoke to Sky Sports F1 and shed his feelings on winning their first constructors title since 2013. “This has been a hugely emotional weekend. That was the best possible way we could’ve won that race. I think Dietrich would have been very proud of that,” he said. It is pertinent to mention that Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz passed away at the age of 78 last week.

“Max obviously had to fight back after a difficult pit stop [where] we had a problem with the front wheel gun. He just got his head down. I thought there was only going to be one outcome of that race, and to win the constructors’ World Championship after eight long years is incredible. I think there is a hunger within him (Verstappen) that I have never seen within another driver – there is a determination. He is growing, maturing, and he’s reading races incredibly well,” Horner added.