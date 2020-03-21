US Field Track Federation Calls For Postponing Olympics Amid Coronavirus Crisis

As the unprecedented outbreak of deadly Coronavirus continues to grip the Tokyo Olympics of 2020 in uncertainties, the United States Track and Field federation has also called for the postponing of the event. In a letter to the Olympic Committee, the USATF has acknowledged that the “global pandemic has grown” and keeping in mind the health and safety of their coaches, players, athletes and other staff, the federation made the decision.

Just days after the US President Donald Trump had also suggested that Japan should consider postponing the event in the wake of the pandemic, USATF CEO, Max Siegel urged the CEO of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Sarah Hirshland to delay the sports event which is scheduled to start on April 24. This comes after Brazil’s Olympic Committee has also called for the Tokyo Olympic Games to postponed to next year.

The Coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 11,890 lives worldwide as of March 21. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 180 countries and has infected at least 287,176 people. Out of the total infections, 93,613 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling.

Trump suggested postponing Olympics

Trump's statements came amid the heightened concerns of the pandemic spreading throughout the globe leading to the first cancellation of an Olympic Games since World War II. The US President had suggested an 'idea' that Tokyo Olympics 2020 should be postponed for a year.

While expressing his opinions on the arrangement of the event on March 13, Trump said that the event, which is scheduled to begin on July 24, should be delayed because he would “like that better than having empty stadiums all over the place”. However, according to reports, the US President has also said that he does not plan on making the recommendation to the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The US President said, “It is very possible for the Olympics maybe, I just can not see having no people there, in other words, not allowing people. Maybe and this is just my idea, maybe they postpone it for a year.”



(With Agency inputs)