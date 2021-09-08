Usain Bolt Eyes Grammy After Releasing Debut Album 'Country Yutes'

After setting 100m and 200m world records and winning multiple Gold medals at the Olympics and making all of it look so easy, Usain Bolt has now, released his music album titled Country Yutes. It is a collection of dancehall and reggae music. Bolt is the producer, rapper, co-writer and as his publicist said the 'vibes curator' of the album. The album is already No.1 on the iTunes reggae chart. Nugent Walker Jr, NJ for short, his long-time friend and manager, takes lead vocals on most of the album.

"It wasn’t always the plan, but music was always a part of my life," Bolt said in a press release.

Everyone is obsessed with who is going to be the next Bolt, and Bolt said that he is particularly impressed with female sprinters Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica. "They’re really keeping the sport exciting. All we need is a personality — most of the ladies are really quiet and chill. What’s missing is the performance that I always put on that people really love," added Usain Bolt.

Bolt was asked what his ambitions as a musician were to which he responded saying that they were of being the best, adding that he wants to win a Grammy.

"The highest top of top, a Grammy. That would be a big thing," he added.

When quizzed on his favourite race, he said it was when he first broke the world record for the 200m in the Olympic final at Beijing 2008. He still holds the records for the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, but agreed that they will be broken especially with the current advancement of high-tech 'super shoes'.

Not Usain Bolt's first album

Usain Bolt's Country Yutes was released by the legendary athlete's record label, A-Team Lifestyle on September 5, this is not Bolt's first music album. He had released his first project as a producer, Usain Bolt presents Olympe Rosé riddim, in 2019.

Usain Bolt's legacy

An eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Bolt is the only sprinter to win the Olympic 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympic Games (2008, 2012 and 2016). He also won two 4x100 relay gold medals and gained worldwide fame for his double sprint victory in world record times at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which made him the first person to hold both records since fully automatic time became mandatory.

Bolt improved upon his second 100m world record of 9.69 with 9.58 seconds in 2009, the biggest improvement since the start of electronic timing. He has twice broken the 200 metres world record, setting 19.30 in 2008 and 19.19 in 2009. Bolt has helped Jamaica to three 4X100 metres relay world records, with the current record being 36.84 seconds set in 2012.

(Image Credits: @usianbolt - Instagram)