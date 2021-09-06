Valtteri Bottas Ends Mercedes F1 Stint By 'playing Around' As He Joins Alfa Romeo F1

After weeks of uncertainty surrounding Valtteri Bottas' future, the Finn has finally ended the speculations as he has signed a multi-year contract with Alfa Romeo F1. Bottas will leave Mercedes F1 after four seasons in which he played a vital role in helping the Brackley outfit to win four consecutive Constructors' Championships. As for his records, he secured nine wins and 53 podiums. Despite playing a key role for the team over the years, his latest act may not go down well with the team.

Valtteri Bottas engages in a cheeky feud with Lewis Hamilton

Tensions were evident between Mercedes F1 teammates Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton at the Dutch Grand Prix as the two drivers fought over the fastest lap point of the race. With Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen comfortably in the lead of the race, Mercedes F1 had to settle for second and third place. Two laps before the Dutch GP ended, Bottas beat Hamilton's lap time to clock the fastest lap of the race.

This meant that the seven-time Drivers' Champion had to drive even faster on the final lap of the race to secure the fastest lap point. With Bottas seemingly having denied team orders, he was asked several questions by the media post the race. However, he denied the accusation of denying team orders, stating that he was just 'playing around.'

Speaking to the media after the race, Bottas said, "I was just playing around really. Because obviously, Lewis needs that one extra point more than me. He's fighting for the world championship in the drivers', and as a team, we're trying to get the maximum points, so that’s how it is. I knew Lewis was going to stop as well, that information I had, and I knew that with a decent amount of lifting in the last sector [from me], he will get it, so no drama." Even though the Finn denied the accusations, it is widely speculated that he was becoming increasingly frustrated with playing second fiddle to Hamilton, leading him to perhaps defy team orders.

Valtteri Bottas' contract at Alfa Romeo F1

After months of speculations, Valtteri Bottas' move to Alfa Romeo F1 for next season has been confirmed. Reports suggest that the Finn has signed a multi-year deal with the team after Kimi Raikkonen announced that he would leave the team, and retire at the end of the season. Meanwhile, the Italian outfit will still need to decide who will be the Finn's teammate for next season.