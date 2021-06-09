Vettel Claims To Know F1 Drivers Who Urinate In Their Car In Hilarious Revelation

Aston Martin F1's Sebastian Vettel took the F1 paddock by storm last weekend as he finished in second place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021. Vettel, who was also voted Driver of the Day for his outstanding race, made a hilarious revelation about F1 drivers peeing in the car during the Azerbaijan GP post-race press conference. So, do F1 drivers pee during races?

Do F1 drivers pee during races? Sebastian Vettel makes hilarious revelation

Considering that most races are over 1.5 hours long and that F1 drivers need to remain hydrated during the race, the question that arises amongst most fans is: "Do F1 drivers pee during races?" Vettel not only acknowledged that several F1 drivers pee during races but that he also knew the names of those who do. With the Azerbaijan Grand Prix being red-flagged last weekend, Vettel decided to stay in the car during the lengthy wait rather than step out of the car.

Speaking after the race during the Azerbaijan GP post-race press conference, Vettel said, "I stayed in the car, I wanted to stay in the zone and not distract myself, to be ready. I felt that we obviously did the best we could today. It’s quite comfortable in my car – and I’m one of the only drivers that doesn’t pee in the car, so I can stay in there for longer!" When AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, who was sitting beside Vettel, asked him if he knew any driver who urinates in the car, Vettel made a hilarious revelation as one can see in the tweet below. The German is well known for his humour on the grid and F1 fans will hope that Seb never changes.

Sebastian Vettel speaks of Aston Martin F1 aspirations after brilliant Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel hopes that his second-place finish in Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix can help him and the team build momentum after a rough start to the F1 2021 season. The four-time Drivers' Champion had failed to score any points in his first four appearances for the team. However, two brilliant finishes of fifth in Monaco followed by second in Baku has helped him to climb to ninth in the F1 standings 2021 with 28 points.

Speaking of his aspirations with Aston Martin F1, Vettel said, "Obviously when I was P4, I knew that’s good points for the team and for myself, but as soon as we were in the podium ranks, I really thought that we can have a say if something happens. I think I felt quite comfortable in the car all weekend, which for sure doesn’t hurt, so hopefully, we can carry that momentum into the next couple of events. France will be a normal track so we will see where we are, but hopefully, we can fight for points a little bit more regularly."