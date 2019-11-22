Vijender Singh Vs Charles Adamu Live Streaming Details, Venue, Time And Updates

Indian star boxer Vijender Singh is going to square-off against former middleweight champion Charles Adamu at the Caesars Palace Arena, Dubai on Friday, November 22. Vijender Singh is coming off straight from a sensational knockout victory in his debut in American boxing and he claims to be confident about defeating Adamu on Friday night and the fight will be telecast live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 channels, 9:00 PM onwards. Vijender Singh currently holds an undefeated boxing record of 11-0 while the deadly boxer from Ghana, Charles Adamu has faced 14 defeats along with 32 wins in his career. The event is titled “Rotunda Rumble 2” and it will also feature boxing gladiators like the top-ranked WBO World Super Lightweight Jack Catterall and the No.4 ranked bantamweight boxer, Thomas Patrick Ward.

Will be fighting against Charles Adamu of Ghana at Caesars Palace on 22nd November in Dubai.

Time to make India proud again.@trboxing @IOSBoxing@mtkglobal 👊 pic.twitter.com/LlqDomFUOT — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) November 18, 2019

Vijender Singh vs Charles Adamu live streaming details

You can experience the thrilling match live on the official YouTube page of IFLTV at 9:00 PM IST on November 22. Top Rank's official website is also broadcasting the fight for people living out of India under the PPV scheme.

Vijender Singh vs Charles Adamu's last fights comparison

Charles Adamu faced four back-to-back losses until he met David Okai in February this year. Adamu knocked out Okai and ended his win drought before stepping in the ring against Vijender Singh tonight. However, Adamu feels that he has fought more men in his life than Vijender Singh and he can use his experience to defeat the Indian tonight.

Vijender Singh has fought against 11 men in his boxing career and he has defeated them all. The multiple time bronze medallist at the Olympic Games started his journey in American boxing with the promotion, Top Rank last year. He made his presence felt as the Indian knocked out Mike Snyder cold with Charles Adamu ahead as his second opponent.

