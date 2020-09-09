Vikas Krishan To Train In The US Till November 30 For His Olympic Preparation

He was touted as the next big thing after Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh when he became the 2nd Indian to win a World Championship medal in 2011 after winning a Gold in Asian Games, a year before.

In 2018, he won gold in Commonwealth Games as well and bagged a handful of other top international medals but one medal has still eluded him and he will rather die to achieve that.

An Olympic medal has always been a dream for the 28-year-old Vikas Krishan Yadav and he knows this probably is his last realistic chance to give his best shot at the highest level.

For that reason, the Tokyo Olympics quota winner had requested to the Sports Ministry to train in the United States as part of his preparations for the Olympics.

The foreign exposure was recommended by Indian Boxing High-Performance Director Santiago Nieva.

And the good news is: his request has been approved by the Sports Authority of India.

"I am really very happy and pleased that permission has been granted. I am really thankful to SAI and looking forward to training there. I promise to train hard and give my best," Vikas told Republic TV over the phone.

Vikas will be traveling to the US later this week along with his coach Ron Simms Jr. and they will train at the Alexandria Boxing Club in Virginia till November 30.

"It will be a very good experience for Vikas. He’s been in the national team for so many years and for him, it is a good time for him to go and do a little bit different. After he comes back, we will focus on the camps and different tournaments for the Olympic-style boxing ahead of the Tokyo Olympics," Santiago Nieva said on his training in the US.

Vikas, who is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), has been approved for financial assistance of Rs 17.5 lakhs for the duration of the visit.

Image credits: PTI