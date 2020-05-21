Vladimir Putin In Regular Contact With Khabib Nurmagomedov As Father's Condition Worsens

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced, earlier this week, that his 20 of his relatives and family members had contracted COVID-19 as coronavirus cases in Russia continue to rise. Though Khabib Nurmagomedov himself has not contracted coronavirus, his father is currently suffering from severe heart complications due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been in touch with the Khabib family amid the medical crisis.

President Vladimir Putin in touch with Khabib family

MMA journalist Brett Okamoto broke the news earlier this week on Instagram and revealed that President Vladimir Putin has been supporting the Khabib family as they battle coronavirus. Coronavirus cases in Russia have seen a steady rise since the pandemic ran rampant all over the world. Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was reportedly put into a medically induced coma in Moscow earlier this week and the 57-year-old’s health has been declining since the past few weeks.

While most of the UFC superstars have expressed their support and condolences toward the Khabib family, Vladimir Putin has also been a pillar of support for the undefeated Dagestani, according to recent reports. In the social media post, MMA journalist Brett Okamoto wrote, “Abdulmanap, has been placed in a medically induced coma, his manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed to ESPN. Abdulmanap is in Moscow, and Vladimir Putin has been in contact with Khabib to offer support.”

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov's next fight update

Though Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier claimed he would return to the UFC octagon by July, the consequences of the pandemic and his relatives contracting pandemic, along with his father's critical medical condition is likely to delay those plans. Initially, Khabib Nurmagomedov was set to defend his lightweight strap against Tony Ferguson. However, after the outcome of UFC 247, Justin Gaethje beat Tony Ferguson in Jacksonville, Florida, earlier this month and earned an opportunity to challenge Khabib for the title. Right after UFC 247, Dana White reportedly said that he was looking to pit Gaethje against Khabib early in July. Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagedov is in Moscow under lockdown as his family continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Image courtesy: UFC and AP