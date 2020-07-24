Washington Football Team: Fans Hilariously Mock Dan Snyder's "lack Of Creativity"

Recently, Washington's NFL franchise scrapped their controversial and racist "Redskins" nickname. With the 2020 season around the corner, the team's hierarchy was running short of time to finalise a new name, a new logo and practically a new identity for the side. On Thursday, the team finally announced they would be going with "Washington Football Team" until they agree upon a new suitable name for the franchise. And let's just say, fans weren't quite impressed with the organisation's lack of creativity.

Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team”, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN.



This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future. pic.twitter.com/sBs0Uo0ICm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

In a statement issued by the team, Washington Football Team said the new name allows the team to move in a new direction without losing the traditional roots of the organisation. The new name, as said, will be used as a short-term solution, allowing the franchise to conduct an "in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input."

"Starting tomorrow and over the next 50 days, we will begin the process of retiring all Redskins branding from team properties whether it be FedExField, Redskins Park, other physical and digital spaces. We hope to complete this process in full by the team's home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13."

Washington Football Team will continue using the burgundy and gold colour scheme for the upcoming season. However, the team has tweaked the uniform to feature the new name and remove all signs of the controversial "Redskins". The Redskins logo on the helmet will be replaced by the player’s number in gold. The team will begin selling Washington Football Team merchandise in the coming days.

With the team heading to the new season shrouded in uncertainty, the hierarchy barely had the time to finalise the entire rebranding process from scratch. As per reports, more than 1,000 names have been submitted by the fans. Redtails, Redhawks, Warriors, are just some of the names floating on the internet as potential new names for the team. Experts have argued the team didn't need to go with a temporary name ahead of the season. However, the owners apparently thought a name was necessary. and Washington Football Team is what they have (for the time being at least).

Social media reactions to 'Washington Football Team'

LeBron James apparently is not a big fan of the name change

Just waking back up from my pregame nap to see about The Washington Football team??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh. 🥴🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 23, 2020

And, neither is Kevin Durant

Dwayne Johnson, however, appreciates the effort

Even though this name is clearly temporary, I appreciate the organization moving at an accelerated pace towards some progress prior to this @NFL season.

For the love of the game - I vote,

“WASHINGTON BALLERS”

You’re welcoooome!

*sang Maui style

😉💪🏾

https://t.co/6wpmDNAcgY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 23, 2020

Washington Football Team memes galore

Washington Football Team is a bland, dystopian name that captures the zeitgeist of our offend-no-one age. — Cernovich Football Team (@Cernovich) July 23, 2020

"Effective immediately, the NFL Washington D.C. team will call itself the 'Washington Football Team' " I am ready to watch them play with the appropriate drink: pic.twitter.com/Fu4vXnvmpW — Wash your hands for the God Emperor brother! (@brianblackberry) July 24, 2020

THAT’S what they came up with?! Jimmy reacts to the new Washington Football Team #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/jhNeWrFb2n — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 24, 2020

After months of working on it the Washington Redskins officially change their name today to Washington Football Team. Obviously they were assisted by the legendary Bad Ad Agency. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) July 23, 2020

The Washington Football Team.



When people don't have racist history to steal from, their lack of creativity really shows itself.



Hot ass mess. — Luvvie is working on book 2 (@Luvvie) July 23, 2020

BREAKING: Washington Football Team announce their new Mascot. pic.twitter.com/ltiTq5vUfX — TPS (@TotalProSports) July 24, 2020

