WATCH VIDEO: IOA President PT Usha And Union Minister Anurag Thakur Play Table Tennis

In the backdrop of a two-day Chintan Shivir of sports ministers which was organized by the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry, Union Minister Anurag Thakur indulged himself in a game of Table Tennis with India's athletic great, Rajya Sabha MP and the president of the Indian Olympic Association, P T Usha. The IOA president later posted the short clip of the game on her Twitter handle and wrote 'Tried my hand at Table Tennis with Hon Min. of Sports Anurag Thakur ji while attending the 'Chintan Shivir' organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. It's always fun to try a sport that I haven't played much."

PT Usha's Tweet

Tried my hand at Table Tennis with Hon Min. of Sports @ianuragthakur ji while attending the 'Chintan Shivir' organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. It's always fun to try a sport that I haven't played much. pic.twitter.com/0vdP57FX6h April 25, 2023

Union Minister Anurag Thakur was quick to respond and retweeted the video with a quote that read "Enjoyed a game of TT because competing with you on the athletics track was definitely out of the question !"

Union Minister Anurag Thakur's Tweet

Enjoyed a game of TT 🏓 because competing with you on the athletics track was definitely out of question ! https://t.co/uRPMWK9tRP — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 25, 2023

Recently Anurag Thakur has been facing loads of questions related to 2nd phase of the wrestlers' protest that resumed on April 23, 2023. Thakur who has worked rigorously towards the development of Indian sports addressed the issues related to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur reportedly said, "f you look at the wrestlers protesting… I canceled a tour of Himachal Pradesh to sit with them for 12 hours and talked to them! Seven hours one day and over five hours on another day. We did a press conference late in the night and formed a committee after consulting with them. They then said we should add one more person to it. We added Babita Phogat, after their recommendation. We wanted an independent probe."