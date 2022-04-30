WB Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary Congratulates Swimmer Sayani Das For Creating Asian Record

On Thursday, Indian swimmer Sayani Das became the first person to cross the Molokai Kawai Channel in the Hawaiian Islands. According to reports, Sayani crossed the Molokai Channel in just over 19 hours. As a result, Sayani became the first Asian woman to cross the 43-kilometre-long channel. The 24-year-old had already navigated the English Channel, Australia's Rottnest Channel, and California's Catalina Channel. Sayani's fourth lengthy swim in the Molokai Channel.

Due to the harsh weather in the area, the Molokai Channel is one of the most difficult to cross. The conditions across the Molokai Channel are unpredictable because of the strong wind and current. Sayani, who arrived in Hawaii on March 29, had to wait a few days to begin her training since the weather in the area had been ruled unsafe for swimming in the Molokai. Sayani had been practising for 22 days before crossing the channel on Thursday.

Sayani crossed the 19.7 kilometres-long Rottnest Channel in 2018 in six hours and 42 minutes. In 2019, she swam across the 33 kilometres-long Catalina Channel in the US in 12 hours and 46 minutes. It was after she crossed the Catalina Channel that Sayani garnered some limelight in her home country. SheSayani then set her eyes on the Molokai Channel but her plans were delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

WB Sports Minister congratulates Sayani

Sayani, who hails from the Baruipara neighbourhood of Kalna, West Bengal, is being praised for her incredible achievement. Manoj Tiwary, the West Bengal Sports Minister, is among those who have wished the 24-year-old swimmer well. Tiwary congratulated Sayani on crossing the Molokai channel on his official Koo handle. According to reports, when Sayani returns to her hometown in Bengal, she would be felicitated by the local authority.

The Molokai Kaiwi Channel has been successfully crossed by 16 swimmers since 2011. Penny Palfrey is the quickest female swimmer among the 16 who have crossed the Hawaiian channel in the last decade. Palfrey accomplished the feat in 2011, crossing the channel in 12 hours and 7 minutes. Leahi Camacho, who crossed the Molokai Kaiwi Channel at the age of 17, is the youngest female to do it since 2011.

Image: Twitter