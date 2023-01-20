The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has said it will initiate action against those who failed to show up at the National Camp in Gonda on Friday. According to sources, the WFI is set to take action against the wrestlers not present at the Gonda camp. This comes after wrestlers staged a protest for the third day in a row this morning, calling for the resignation of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the dissolution of the federation.

Wrestlers' protest against WFI intensifies

The wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat began their protest on January 18 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the "dictatorship" of WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers levelled allegations of corruption, mental harassment, and sexual exploitation against the WFI chief, who is also a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh. The protesting athletes are all set to meet the Union Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur later this evening to discuss the matter.

Image: PTI