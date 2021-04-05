What Did Carlton Davis Say? Buccaneers Star Uses Anti-Asian Racial Slur Publicly

Recently, Carlton Davis was called out for using some anti-Asian slur on Twitter. Since then, the NFL star has apologized for the same, while also defending and explaining his actions. This is not the first time an athlete has been under fire for using offensive terms, for which they have had to apologize, most times also defending and explaining their actions. So the question is - 'What did Carlton Davis say?

What did Carlton Davis say? Buccaneers player responds, apologizes and defends for anti-Asian racial slur

On Twitter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback defended himself for using the Asian slurs, while also apologizing for the same. The original tweet was sent out on Sunday night, which included an offensive and derogatory term for Korean and Vietnamese people. The term has been seen as extremely offensive, dating back to the Korean War, making it a Carlton Davis anti-Asian tweet.

In his apology, Davis claimed that he knew nothing about the offensive term "G**k" having another meaning. According to the Bucs star, he grew up believing the word meant "lame", and only used it for that reason. He apologized about using the word, assuring people that he will no longer be using the word.

I used a term that from where I come from has always meant "lame"but I did not realize it has a much darker, negative connotation. I have learned a valuable lesson and want to apologize to anyone that was offended by seeing that word because we need to focus on helping each other

NFL news: Fans react to controversial Carlton Davis anti-Asian tweet

Oh boy, here we go. Did Carlton Davis tweet something dumb? Yes. Should he be held accountable? Yes. BUT... what not many people know is that the word he used is uncommon South Florida (Where Carlton is from) slang. Could be a coincidence but that’s my two cents. pic.twitter.com/mydAJInsbX — yung clad (@YCSJH) April 4, 2021

Yikes. Carlton Davis had a lot of potential after the slant boy Twitter beef. Then he went and tweeted this shit pic.twitter.com/jtsGgtES7l — Carlton (@SlopingGiraffe) April 4, 2021

Carlton Davis said some racist shit? I moved to florida 4 years ago and I’ve never heard a soul refer to anybody with that word.....Wow. pic.twitter.com/BnxXiVggzX — J (@IceDownSports) April 5, 2021

What was different about what Carlton Davis said and what meyers Leonard said? And why is Meyers Leonard getting crucified and why is everyone defending Carlton Davis? — LeFraud James Fan (@JesseG50) April 5, 2021

While Davis apologized, many people refused to buy the Carlton Davis Twitter apology. As per many people, athletes and celebrities end up choosing the oblivious option with their apologies, simultaneously defending themselves. However, a few people also supported him, sharing that they themselves were completely unaware of the word's true meaning and history. Some fans pointed out that as a person with a public platform, Davis has to be the one careful with his words, not trying to explain himself and his actions.

Others added that a simple heartfelt apology would have worked.

Davis, 24, is a second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. Last season, he finished the Bucs title season with 68 tackled and four interceptions. Davis has been under the spotlight for his beef with Michael Thomas earlier in 2021.

