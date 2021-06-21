Last Updated:

What Does Undercut In F1 Mean? Verstappen Got The Better Of Hamilton Using Undercut

What does undercut in F1 mean? Red Bull and Max Verstappen utilised the perfect pit stop strategy at the French GP 2021 to get the better of Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen performs undercut on Lewis Hamilton

The F1 2021 season has gotten off to an excellent start as Sunday's French Grand Prix 2021 featured another nail-biting race between title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull Racing utilised a fantastic pit stop strategy to help Verstappen overtake Hamilton using the undercut. With several drivers having utilized the "undercut" over the weekend, F1 fans have been interested to know "What does undercut in F1 mean?" and why is this "pit stop strategy in F1" one of the most talked-about in the sport?

French Grand Prix 2021 features nailbiting contest between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton from the outset

After qualifying on pole position, Max Verstappen lost the lead of the race after he went deep into the first corner and skipped the apex of Turn 2, allowing Lewis Hamilton to pass him. The Dutchman rejoined the track in second place ahead of Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas in third. With Mercedes cars running first and third, it seemed that the Brackley outfit's strategists had the upper hand when it came to deciding the strategy for the pit stops.

The Mercedes pit wall made the first move as they brought in Bottas on Lap 17 to change tyres. This move added pressure on Red Bull to react immediately to prevent the threat of Bottas, who would be lapping on fresher tyres. Red Bull acted as anticipated as they pitted Verstappen the lap after.

However, much to everyone's surprise, Mercedes did not bring Hamilton in the same lap when Verstappen pitted. The one-lap delay in the Brit's pit stop allowed Red Bull to utilize the "undercut." Since this moved turned out to be the gamechanger in Sunday's race, several F1 fans have been wanting to know, "What does undercut in F1 mean?'

What does undercut in F1 mean? Max Verstappen undercuts Lewis Hamilton during French Grand Prix 2021

"Undercut" is a pit stop strategy in F1, where a team brings their driver into the pits earlier than their rivals to give them an advantage by putting them onto fresher tyres. At the time Red Bull pit Max Verstappen, the Dutchman was 3.2 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton. With Hamilton coming into the pits a lap after, Verstappen emerged into the lead of the race as he clocked in an extremely fast out-lap after his pit stop. Although Verstappen had a lot to do to eventually win the race, this move allowed Red Bull to dictate the strategy for the rest of the race.

F1 2021 Drivers' Championship standings: Max Verstappen extends lead over Lewis Hamilton

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

F1 2021 Constructors' Championship standings: Red Bull extend lead over Mercedes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

