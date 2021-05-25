The F1 2021 season is already underway with five races completed but the Force India F1 team is missing in the paddock. The Force India team (earlier Spyker F1) was sold to Indian businessman Vijay Mallya in 2008 after the predecessors failed to succeed with the team. The Silverstone-based team was renamed Force India for the 2008 season, its fourth identity in as many years.

Force India achieved a tremendous amount of success across its 10 and a half years in F1, achieving a pole position at the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix, six podium finishes and also finishing fourth in the Constructors' Championships in both 2016 and 2017. With the Force India team absent from the paddock this year it raises several questions: "What happened to Force India" and "where is Force India F1 team now?" Also, "does Vijay Mallya still own Force India F1 team?"

What happened to Force India? Where is Force India F1 team now?

With Vijay Mallya facing financial and legal troubles, the Force India F1 team was put into administration during the 2018 season in August. Force India's assets were purchased by Racing Point UK. However, the team's official F1 entry was not transferable, thereby marking the official end of the entry originating in 1991. The team was renamed Racing Point Force India for the remainder of the 2018 season before becoming Racing Point the next season.

Who owns Racing Point? Who is the new Force India owner?

Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll led a consortium to become the new Force India owner. Stroll reportedly invested a whopping £182 million into the British automobile brand. With Stroll effecting becoming the team's new owner, his son Lance Stroll got the Racing Point seat, beginning from the 2019 season as he replaced Esteban Ocon.

Where is Racing Point F1 team now?

With Lawrence Stroll interested in making his Racing Point F1 team a works team, in early 2020 he reportedly led a $235million buyout of the Aston Martin car company according to Autosport.com and renamed his F1 team to reflect this. Stroll is now the company's new executive chairman. This marks the first appearance of the Aston Martin name in F1 since their two year run in 1959 and 1960 when they competed in five races over those two seasons. At the beginning of the 2021 season, four-time Driver's Champion Sebastian Vettel replaced Sergio Perez, who later joined Red Bull, to team alongside Lance Stroll.