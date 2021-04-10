What Happened To Gio Urshela? Yankees' Gio Urshela Suffers COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

On Friday, the New York Yankees placed Gio Urshela on the COVID-19 injured list due to side effects from the vaccination. The 29-year-old was originally listed in the starting lineup, hitting eighth, but the Yankees made the change shortly before the opener of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tyler Wade replaced Urshela in the lineup, playing second base, while DJ LeMahieu took over at third, however, the Yankees were beaten 10-5 by the Rays on Friday.

Many members of the Yankees’ travelling party — players, coaches and staff — were vaccinated on Wednesday, both before and after their game against the Baltimore Orioles. MLB had said that teams who vaccinate 85% or more of their players and staff can stop wearing masks in the clubhouse and dugout. However, the side effects suffered by their third baseman, Gio Urshela, were enough to hold him out of Friday’s 10-5 loss against the Rays at Tropicana Field.

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Placed INF Gio Urshela on the COVID injured list due to side effects from vaccination.

Mike Ford, who was already on the taxi squad and with the team for their series against the Rays at Tropicana Field, was officially recalled from the alternate site. Although there is no minimum stay on the COVID-19 injured list, Urshela can return to the lineup as soon as he is physically able to. However, some Yankees supporters were still left concerned by the fact that Urshela needed to be scratched from the squad on Friday. Urshela had also tested positive for COVID-19 during the offseason.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Urshela after his side's defeat against the Rays and explained that the Colombian felt better as the day went on. “He just wasn’t feeling well before the game. He came in fine in the morning but felt symptoms of sickness as he prepared for the game. There were, in fact, a few guys, not a large number, were feeling a little under the weather on Thursday.” Boone also hinted that Urshela could return to the lineup on Saturday. "I just talked to him after the game. He felt good. Hopefully, he will be back on Saturday,” he explained.

Following two more games against the Rays, the Yankees will square off against the Blue Jays in a three-game series before hosting the Rays at the Yankee Stadium. for another three-game series. Aaron Boone's side will then face the Atlanta Braves in a two-game series before locking horns with the Cleveland Indians in a four-game series. They will finish the month of April with another four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

