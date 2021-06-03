Since 2016, the NFL Network is broadcasting Good Morning Football live. With a weekday and weekend hosting panel, the show is popular amongst fans, providing news and discussions early in the morning. Since last year, fans have panicked about the show being cancelled, often turning to social media to ask about the same.

What happened to Good Morning Football? Is Good Morning Football cancelled?

Despite the irregularities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Good Morning Football is not cancelled. Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic paused most events in the world – shows also got cancelled on various platforms. When Good Morning Football went on a break, people panicked, going on Twitter and tweeting to ask about the show.

Last year, the show stopped airing new episodes, making everyone assume the worst. Many went on social media in a state of panic, trying to find out why they could not watch the show. However, the show was not cancelled and was merely on a break before the 2020 season began in September.

Brief summer break, dude. Fear not. We’ll be back on Monday. 😤 @gmfb https://t.co/rmIbeFw6Xe — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) July 7, 2020

Kyle Brandt had even responded to one such query, stating that they were simply on a break during summer.

Why was Good Morning Football cancelled?

For some reason, as the NFL has scheduled preseason games, fans have once again panicked over the popular NFL network show. If the show misses a day, fans assume the worst again, tweeting about how they do not want the show cancelled. However, like many other shows, Good Morning Football has also adjusted accordingly – switching to virtual interviews and more.

Over the years, the show has had many celebrity guests. Though the world is trying to get back to normal, shows often have virtual interviews, which are even uploaded on YouTube, Instagram and other sites. The NFL seems to have no plans to cancel the show and still have a page dedicated to the show on their website. It is live from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM local time.

Who is Good Morning Football host?

Weekday hosts

Kay Adams

Kyle Brandt

Nate Burleson

Peter Schrager

Weekend hosts

Mike Garafolo

Michael Robinson

DeAngelo Hall

Colleen Wolfe

Reggie Bush (Saturdays)

Steve Smith Sr. (Sundays)

Where is Kay Adams now?

Kay Adams, 35, hosts the Good Morning Football show along with People (the TV show!). Born in Chicago, Adams has been with GMFB since its inception in 2016. Since 2020, she also hosts the mobile version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

(Image credits: Good Morning Football Instagram)