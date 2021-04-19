What Happened To Jake Paul Bodyguard? Jake Paul Honours 'Shadow' After Askren KO

Jake Paul is known for his antics and eccentric behaviour. However, on April 17, fans saw a different side of the internet sensation. After knocking out former Bellator MMA champion Ben Askren in under two minutes at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, the 24-year-old celebrated in the ring and even shed some tears. And while talking to media at a brief post-press conference, Paul elaborated on his post-fight emotions.

What happened to Jake Paul bodyguard? Paul on getting emotional after Askren KO

Paul claimed that he got emotional after the bout because he has gone through a lot in the past few weeks. “I’ve had to persevere through a lot of hard s**t. Allegations. Death. The list goes on,” Paul added. Earlier this month, fellow social media star, Justine Paradise, accused Jake of sexually assaulting her, claiming that the influencer forced her to perform oral sex on him back in 2019. However, as Paul was dealing with the allegations, he heard another sad news, that “broke” his heart.

Who was Jake Paul's bodyguard, Shadow? Paul Bolivar’s passing

A couple of days ago, Paul's personal security partner and close friend Shamir Bolivar also known as 'The Shadow' passed away, aged 46. Following the news of Bolivar's death, Jake Paul posted a heartfelt statement on his Instagram page, claiming that he and his team will “do our part” to carry Shadow’s legacy. “My heart hurts deeply... I want to wake up and have someone tell me this was a dream. You were such a great soul that was always there for me,” Paul added.

What happened to Jake Paul bodyguard?

As per reports, Shamir Bolivar aka Shadow was a celebrity security personnel and was the CEO of The Shadow Group Security. In his 14-year-long run with the company, Bolivar had worked closely with rapper 6ix9ine, Paul and many others. News of his passing was first shared by fellow security firm Alphalion Professional Protection Services on Facebook.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren highlights: Paul on overcoming problems

At the post-fight conference, Paul said that it was hard for him to focus on the Ben Askren fight as Bolivar’s passing was one of the most “weirdest difficult things I had to deal with in my life”. Paul claimed that Shadow always believed him and was even confident that he would defeat Askren in the first round – which indeed came true. “I had to suppress all my emotions. I had to stay focused,” Jake Paul concluded, adding that he still hasn’t processed Bolivar’s death.

Image Source: Jake Paul/ Instagram, Triller/ Twitter