What Happened To Jameis Winston? Why Is He Not Playing? All You Need To Know

New Orleans Saints handed Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36-27 defeat in NFL game on Sunday night, however, the victory came at a cost with their backup QB Jameis Winston suffering an injury during the game. Saint's starting QB Taysom Hill missed the game due to a concussion and so Winston managed to get a start for the team.

What happened to Jameis Winston today?

According to cbssports Jameis Winston suffered a knee injury during the game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was one of Winston's best games with the Saints having completed 6 passes out of 10 throws. He also added 56 yards and had one touchdown before being taken off the field.

Why is Jameis Winston not playing

Jameis Winston left the game after he was tackled by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White on a running play. White was penalized on the play for making a horse-collar tackle. Winston tried to leave the field under his own power before falling on the turf. He was carted off of the field after spending time in the team's medical tent. Winston was replaced by backup Trevor Siemian in the lineup for the rest of the game.

Recap of the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game

The match was won by New Orleans Saints due to some on-field mistakes by Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The loss was also Brady's third time in three regular-season tries against New Orleans Saints

While TomBrady threw four touchdown passes, it was his three turnovers due to which Tampa Bay lost bringing an end to their four-game winning streak. Brady lost a fumble and threw an interception in the second quarter that led to 10 New Orleans points. After the Bucs (6-2) rallied from a 23-7 deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter, they seemed poised to use a last-minute drive to claim the W.

The Saints (5-2) won despite losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a knee injury early in the second quarter. With backup quarterback Taysom Hill inactive due to lingering issues from a concussion, New Orleans was down to journeyman Trevor Siemian.

