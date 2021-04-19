What Happened To Johnny Manziel? Former NFL Player's Career Now, Net Worth And More

Back in 2014, Johnny Manziel was drafted despite the various concerns that were raised against this behaviour and character. His career in the NFL, however, was over before he could even establish himself. The Cleveland Browns were the team that drafted the quarterback, who recently revealed his biggest regret during his own "Ball Don't Lie" podcast. So the questions raised are - What happened to Johnny Manziel?' and 'Where is Johnny Manziel now?'

Johnny Manziel started his football career for his incredible skill, earning the name "Johnny Football" during his sophomore year. Popular since high school, he soon received a scholarship from Texas A&M. In 2012, he had 557 yards of total offence during a game against Arkansas. He broke Archie Manning’s record of 540 years and earned himself national acclaim.

His time in Texas earned him enough recognition, making him the first freshman to earn a Davey O’Brien and Heisman Trophy.

Johnny Manziel controversy

In 2014, Manziel decided to skip the final two years at college and start to play in the NFL. However, his draft started on a negative note, as then Dallas Cowboys head coach Barry Switzer spoke about Manziel's antics, and how he was arrogant. In the end, he was the 22nd overall pick for the Browns.

His career with the Browns started with a $12000 fine during a preseason game vs the Washington Team. After starting in November, Manziel was sacked thrice during their game against the Bengals, the Browns losing 30-0. He started again against Carolina, only to injure himself. Later, he was sidelined for the entire season.

The next season, he was down to the third string. In one controversial trip, he travelled to Las Vegas, where he returned late, and missed the schedule. Later, during the 2015 offseason, Manziel was under investigation for domestic violence involving his ex-girlfriend. Later, the team released a statement while speaking of him not meeting their expectations. He was released on March 11, 2016. There has been no Johnny Manziel team as such.

Johnny Manziel net worth

As per reports, the Johnny Manziel net worth stands at $6 million. Per reports, he earned a lot via his Nike endorsements. Additionally, he also endorsed Nissan, McDonald's and Panini America. He was also signed for a million-dollar deal by Nike. He was dropped by Nike on April 2016.

Johnny Manziel team

He returned to play football with the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2018 with a two-year contract. He was on their bench for six games before they traded him to the Montreal Alouettes. However, while he ended his first CFL season with 1,290 yards passing, five touchdowns, seven picks, and a 64.2% completion percentage, he was let go in 2019.

Per reports, he missed a couple of required meetings with doctors and therapists. Later, he was hired by the Alliance of American Football's Memphis Express. Last December, he signed with the Fan Controlled Football, and was a part of the team called "Zappers".

