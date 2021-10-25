What Happened To Josh Jacobs? Raiders' Running Back's Return Questionable

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without their star running back Josh Jacobs after he sustained an injury against the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFL game at Nevada's Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Josh Jacobs had featured in the first half of the Raiders vs Eagles game on Sunday. However, before the first half ended, the running back had returned to the team locker room due to a chest injury. Meanwhile, before the second half got underway, Josh Jacob's team had made it clear of his unavailability for the remainder of the game.

Josh Jacobs chest injury

In fact, the Las Vegas Raiders also went on to confirm the same on their official Twitter handle.

Josh Jacobs (chest) has been ruled OUT. #PHIvsLV https://t.co/1UVojyNnGJ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 24, 2021

What happened to Josh Jacobs?

It is still unconfirmed as in how Josh Jacobs ended up injuring his chest and at the same time, even the extent of his injury is unknown. An 8-yard touchdown run was his last performance of the day for the Riders before he decided to return back to the locker room.

Josh Jacobs contributed with six carries for 29 yards and a touchdown. The running back also made three catches for 39 yards. The Raiders vs Eagles game ended in the favor of the home side as Las Vegas went on to register a 33-22 win.

Coming back to the Raiders vs Eagles game, it has also been learned that Josh Jacobs was the second running back to suffer an injury during the contest. Earlier, the Philadelphia Eagles starter Miles Sanders was forced to walk off the field after injuring his ankle at the end of the first quarter as a result of which even he could not take any further part in the contest.

Josh Jacobs' impactful NFL performance

Josh Jacobs made his debut National Football League (NFL) season in 2019 to remember. Jacobs was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He then rushed for 1,150 yards in just 13 games, while also smashing the Oakland Raiders' rookie rushing yards record, which was previously held by Hall of Famer Marcus Allen.

Josh Jacobs had already missed the week two and three of the ongoing NFL season due to a foot injury that he had sustained during Las Vegas Raiders' season-opener against Baltimore Ravens and he did not appear to be 100% fit when he had returned back in action in week four.