What Happened To Jules Bianchi? Fans Remember Ex-F1 Driver Who Died On This Day In 2015

Even though F1 has come a long way with regards to safety, one cannot ignore the danger these drivers put themselves into once they get into an F1 car. The last driver to suffer a horrific crash was Haas' Romain Grosjean, who survived the tragedy by the skin of his teeth. F1 fans remembered the tragic passing away of Ferrari bound F1 driver Jules Bianchi on Saturday, who lost his life on this day in 2015. Here is a look at what happened to Jules Bianchi at the 2015 Japanese Grand Prix?

What happened to Jules Bianchi?

Nine months after a horrific accident at the 2015 Japanese Grand Prix, Marussia F1 driver Jules Bianchi passed away in a French hospital at the age of just 25. Bianchi's death was the first fatality from injuries sustained in a race since the death of Aryton Senna in 1994 at the San Marino Grand Prix in Imola. The 21 years gap from Senna's death to Bianchi's death was a safety record in F1 with no fatalities, thereby highlighting the danger involved in the sport.

During a yellow flag period, Bianchi slid off the track at high speed and ran under a crane vehicle that was removing another car from the track after an accident. The accident led to severe brain damage, and Bianchi never regained consciousness. After the horrific accident, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), F1's governing body, set up a panel to analyze its cause and the safety measures that could be taken to prevent another tragedy.

Fans criticized Jules Bianchi's death report

The investigation results into Jules Bianchi's death was concluded citing no fault of F1's procedures. Instead, Bianchi was blamed for not slowing down enough under the double waved yellow flags. However, several fans and members of the media criticized the report, which was commissioned by the federation's president, Jean Todt.

F1 drivers react to Jules Bianchi's death

Following the unfortunate demise of Jules Bianchi, the Grand Prix Drivers Associations gave a statement. "It is at times like this that we are brutally reminded of how dangerous racing still remains. Despite considerable improvements, we, the Grand Prix drivers, owe it to the racing community, to the lost ones and to Jules, his family and friends, to never relent in improving safety," said the drivers.

Fans remember Jules Bianchi on his death anniversary

miss u buddy — immie 🥝 (@immiewashere) July 17, 2021

I still can’t believe it’s been 7 years 😭 — Chasedi9 (@chasedi9) July 17, 2021

Forza Jules. ❤️ — Andrew Jensen (@EightyJ) July 17, 2021