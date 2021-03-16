What Happened To Keyshawn Johnson's Daughter? Ex-NFL Star's Firstborn Maia Dies At 25

Former NFL player and current ESPN commentator Keyshawn Johnson announced the death of his first-born daughter, Maia Johnson, on Monday. The former New York Jets made the news public on social media with a heartfelt note for his late daughter. Keyshawn Johnson daughter Maia was born to the 48-year-old with first wife Shikiri Hightower, whom he was married to from 1998-2002.

What happened to Keyshawn Johnson's daughter Maia? How did Maia Johnson die?

Keyshawn Johnson announced on Monday that his elder daughter Maia Johnson had breathed her last in an emotional statement on Twitter. The former NFL wide receiver wrote, "It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my firstborn child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri's, life. She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia's siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time".

The Keyshawn Johnson daughter cause of death is yet to be revealed and the former NFL star also refrained from doing so in his social media statement. According to Yahoo Sports, Johnson shared Maia with his ex-wife, Shikiri Hightower. The pair were married from 1998 to 2002 and also have a son, Keyshawn Johnson Jr., who is also a wide receiver committed to play for the University of Nebraska. Johnson also shares three younger children London, Vance and Shyla with his current wife, Jennifer Conrad.

In 2017, Hightower posted a series of Instagram photos to celebrate Maia's 22nd birthday, writing that she gave birth to her first-born daughter when she was a sophomore at the University of Southern California in 1995. Johnson was 22 when they brought Maia into the world just before being drafted into the New York Jets as the No. 1 pick the NFL Draft in 1996. Shikiri was full of praise for her daughter on the post, suggesting that Maia was "destined for greatness".

Keyshawn Johnson played in the NFL for 11 seasons before retiring and joining ESPN as a sports analyst. The 48-year-old played a key role in Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning Super Bowl XXXVII, which was their last championship success before Tom Brady & co. brought the trophy back to Florida this season. He currently is an NFL analyst on ESPN's NFL Live and co-hosts ESPN Radio's weekday morning show, Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, with Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti.

(Image Courtesy: AP, China Royal Instagram)