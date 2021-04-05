What Happened To Keyshawn, JWill And Zubin? Where Are The ESPN Radio Show Hosts?

In August 2020, ESPN Radio’s new national lineup officially began as Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams, and Zubin Mehenti began their run as hosts of the Keyshawn, JWill, and Zubin show. The show has become one of the favourites for sports fans in the US as former athletes Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams joined former Sportscenter presenter, Zubin Mehenti, to discuss the day's biggest sports stories. However, the recent absence of co-hosts Zubin and Keyshawn has gotten sports fans slightly worried.

What happened to Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin now? Did the ESPN Radio show hire new hosts?

For the past three weeks, Keyshawn, JWill, and Zubin has featured only one-third of its original lineup with Jay Williams being the only regular on the show. Williams is now often joined by Alan Hahn and the duo often invite guests on their platform to engage in discussions. However, it's safe to say that sports fans have been confused over the sudden absence of Zubin and Keyshawn from the show.

Where is Keyshawn Johnson now? Former NFL star steps down from presenting duties following family tragedy

On March 16, Keyshawn Johnson took to Instagram to reveal that his first-born daughter, Maia Johnson, had passed away. The 48-year-old shared that his ex-wife, Shikiri Hightower gave birth to Maia in 1996, just months before Johnson was drafted into the NFL. Keyshawn has temporarily stepped down from his presenting duties following the death of his daughter.

Where is Zubin now?

While some fans on Twitter believe that ESPN might have fired Zubin, his bio on social media still has links to the sports networking giants. Fans have also been keen to know whether he will return to the lineup anytime in the future. “Where is Zubin?” asked one person to which another one responded: “Was just thinking the same thing. Where is Zubin? Anybody know?”

Another fan added: “I certainly agree. A quick, Zubin is on vacation (if so) would be great to hear. We’re not asking for his life story, right?”; "Where’s Zubin been last two weeks?” asked another. Some have been worried that Zubin's absence from the show might be due to personal reasons or COVID-19, but there have been no reports confirming why Zubin is missing from the show.

Where is JWill?

Although Keyshawn Johnson and Zubin Mehenti have been absent from the show, Jay Williams has still been a regular. On Sunday, Williams spoke about the NCAA Tournament's Final Four and highlighted his personal opinion on the greatest Final Four finishes in history.

Image Credits - keyjayandz Instagram