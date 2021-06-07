What Happened To Mansour Ojjeh? McLaren Shareholder Passes Away Aged 68

McLaren F1 is not only one of the biggest teams in the sport but also one of the oldest. The Woking-based team has competed in F1 since 1966 and made its debut at the Monaco Grand Prix. One of the team's biggest shareholders, Mansour Ojjeh, sadly passed away on Sunday at the age of 68. So who was Mansour Ojjeh and what happened to Mansour Ojjeh?

Who was Mansour Ojjeh? F1 paddock remembers Mansour Ojjeh McLaren legacy

Mansour Ojjeh was a shareholder and significant figure in the McLaren F1 team since 1984. Ojjeh first became involved in motorsport in 1979 when TAG, the group founded by his father, became sponsors of the Williams team. The Williams team soon won their first race and championships before then McLaren boss Ross Dennis convinced Ojjeh to invest in his team.

After Ojjeh's passing, McLaren CEO Zak Brown passed some kind words. Brown said, "The passing of Mansour Ojjeh has devastated everyone at McLaren Racing. Mansour has been etched into the heart and soul of this team for nearly 40 years and was intrinsic to its success. He was a true racer in every sense. Ultra-competitive, determined, passionate and, above all, perhaps his defining characteristic: sporting. No matter the intensity of the battle, Mansour always put sport first. Mansour was a titan of our sport, yet modest, unassuming and disarming to all he encountered. His easy manner, sharp wit and warm humour touched all those who were fortunate to know him.

Meanwhile, former Mclaren driver Martin Brundle said, "This is terribly sad news. The nicest, most straightforward, and genuine person I’ve ever met in Formula 1. A quality man at every level. Condolences to his wonderful family, and his many many friends, which I’m proud to have been one of." Several other emotional posts for Mansour Ojjeh can be seen in the tweets below.

I carry a heavy heart into the race after the loss of a close friend, Mansour Ojjeh. He had the biggest heart and always carried the biggest smile. I am so grateful to have known such a man. This man loved unconditionally. Rest in peace brother, love you always🖤🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EGGFx2vtlM — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 6, 2021

Gonna be racing for you today Mansour. A legend within F1 but more importantly a great friend to me and many. Gonna miss your jokes and our laughs. Condolences to all family and friends. RIP Mansour pic.twitter.com/wCbxGrjeib — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) June 6, 2021

Deeply saddened by the passing of my friend Mansour Ojjeh, one of @F1’s legends. He achieved huge success with @WilliamsRacing & @McLarenF1. He was unique & a real gentleman. He will be truly missed and will always be remembered. Our thoughts & prayers are with his beloved family pic.twitter.com/erMMPlZx0D — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) June 6, 2021

Deeply sad to read this devastating news. An Incredible friend and true gentleman is gone. Thank you Mansour, for all your support over the years. My thoughts are with Ojjeh family. — Mika Häkkinen (@F1MikaHakkinen) June 6, 2021

What happened to Mansour Ojjeh? Mansour Ojjeh cause of death

McLaren said in a statement on Sunday morning that the Swiss-born businessman passed away in Geneva surrounded by his family. While the Mansour Ojjeh cause of death is not revealed, it is known that Ojjeh was battling ill health and in late 2013 he also had a double lung transplant after suffering from IPF lung disease. Although he returned to full fitness and continued to work with McLaren, in 2020 he handed over his place on the team's board to his son, Sultan.