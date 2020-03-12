What Happened To Michael Oher? What Is The Former NFL Superstar Doing Now?

Michael Oher was a former American football player who plied his trade as an offensive tackle in the National Football League (NFL). In his short seven-year NFL career, Oher represented the Baltimore Ravens, the Tennesee Titans and the Carolina Panthers. Oher has not featured for an NFL franchise since 2016 which prompts the questions 'What happened to Michael Oher? and 'Where is Michael Oher now?'

Also Read: Cabrera, Kershaw, Ramirez All Have A Lot To Prove

Where is Michael Oher now? What happened to Michael Oher?

The answer to what happened to Michael Oher is a difficult one. The veteran right tackle failed his physical ahead of the 2017 season and was subsequently released by the Carolina Panthers. A growing number of injuries constituted lead to what happened to Michael Oher, and his story reveals what NFL players have to go through to be on the field. Since then, Michael Oher has been without a job in the NFL. For the question 'Where is Michael Oher now?', he lives in his Baltimore house, bought from the earnings of his NFL career.

Also Read: TE Graham References 'next Opportunity' Amid Release Report

What is Michael Oher doing now? Michael Oher today

Michael Oher became an overnight celebrity after his portion of the 'Blind Side' book was adopted for the movie of the same name. However, all the fame from being the subject of a Hollywood movie to one of NFL's bankable players to injuries and brain issues and Michael Oher today is jobless. What happened to Michael Oher was a fall from grace without any fault of his. To what is Michael Oher doing now, he last appeared with Nick Mangold during a Legends game between the New York Jets and the Baltimore Ravens. Michael Oher today is someone who is quite active across his official social media platforms expressing his take on things.

Hey-o. So @michaeloher & I are about to be live on the @BudLight Legends Series We’ll be calling the @NYJets - @Ravens game, reading your comments, and enjoying a cold one at:https://t.co/5isOlVReOH #ad pic.twitter.com/sBc8FO9Fan — Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) December 13, 2019

Also Read: Cardinals Slugger Goldschmidt Slowed By Sore Right Elbow

Also Read: Giants Name Right-hander Johnny Cueto Opening Day Starter

IMAGE CREDIT: MICHAEL OHER TWITTER