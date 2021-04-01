What Happened To Renault F1 Team? And What Role Does Renault Currently Play In F1?

The F1 2021 season is already underway but the Renault F1 team is missing in the paddock. Renault has not only been one of the most successful engine suppliers but the Renault F1 team has also won two Constructor's Championships with two time Driver's Champion Fernando Alonso (2005, 2006). But what happened to Renault F1 team this season and who is Fernando Alonso driving for?

What happened to Renault F1 team?

The Renault F1 team is here to stay in F1 but they will race under a new name – Alpine. And Fernando Alonso is still one of their drivers alongside Esteban Ocon. Alonso had retired from the sport in 2018 when he cited a lack of on-track racing and predictability of results.

The Renault boss Luca De Meo has reorganized the company in order to place a greater focus on key brands Renault, Dacia, Alpine and New Mobility. As a part of this change, the Renault F1 boss has been tasked to help elevate the Alpine brand, which currently produces the A110 sportscar. Even though the Alpine brand has never appeared as a manufacturer in F1 before, it is yet renowned throughout motorsport, especially the Le Mans 24 Hours. As per this change, their future chassis produced will be designated as Alpines, but the Renault name will still remain as the cars run the Renault hybrid engines.

Renault F1 announced the shock departure of team principal Cyril Abiteboul

Following a shake-up by new CEO Luca De Meo, Renault F1 /had announced the shock departure of team principal Cyril Abiteboul prior to the beginning of the F1 2021 season. Abiteboul had been the sole charge of the F1 team since 2017 and now has been replaced by Laurent Rossi, the Director of Strategy and Business Development of Groupe Renault.

De Meo thanked Abiteboul for helping the Renault team succeed and gave optimistic remarks for the F1 2021 season. "I would like to warmly thank Cyril for his tireless involvement, which notably led the Renault F1 Team from the penultimate place in 2016 to the podiums last season. His remarkable work in F1 since 2007 allows us to look to the future, with a strong team and the new Alpine F1 Team identity to conquer the podiums this year," said De Meo. With a tight midfield and Alpine optimistic of conquering podiums, the F1 2021 schedule would well see Alpine succeed this time. All F1 live races can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India with the F1 2021 schedule being able on their official website.