What Happened To Stefon Diggs? Where Is The Buffalo Bills Star Now?

Currently signed with the Buffalo Bills, Stefon Diggs and all other players are gearing up for the 2021 NFL season. With the 2021 NFL Draft nearing, fans are excited about a new campaign. Diggs, traded to the Bills last season, will play his second season with the team. Recently, Diggs was caught up in a slightly unusual situation a car he owns was found abandoned. Here is more on what happened to Stefon Diggs and where is Stefon Diggs now.

What happened to Stefon Diggs? Where is Stefon Diggs now?

As per reports, a car that the wide receiver owned was found near some train tracks in Miami this weekend. However, Diggs has apparently denied any connection with the seemingly strange situation. As per TMZ, law enforcement officers got a call on Sunday morning EST that a Mercedes G-Wagon SUV was abandoned at the Miami Airport Station. The car found has Maryland license plates, and belonged to the Buffalo Bills star.

As no one – including Diggs – was found near the car, the police had it towed. Further reports added that the NFL star was not in Florida when the car was abandoned, and a friend had borrowed it for himself. The friend apparently had a flat tire and left before help from the tow company arrived.

The car is currently being repaired at a Mercedes-Benz dealership. The situation seemed pretty straightforward, considering Diggs' spokesperson maintained that the car was not stolen but borrowed.

Stefon Diggs throws no-look passes to security guards before games to keep them on their toes.



via @NFLFilmspic.twitter.com/92kqvHt4RT — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) April 24, 2021

Stefon Diggs Draft class

The year of the Stefon Diggs Draft class was 2015. He was selected by the Minnesota Vikings as the fifth round, No. 146 overall pick. He had signed a $2.5 million deal with the team, which included a $227,000 signing bonus.

Stefon Diggs college career

In 2012, Diggs played 11 (out of 12) games for Maryland, missing only one due to his ankle injury. He also posted 201 all-purpose yards with three reception for 113 yards and two TDs vs West Virginia, earning him the ACC Rookie of the Week honours. He ended up finishing behind Duke Johnson in the ACC Freshman of the Year voting that year. As a sophomore, he played only seven games for the team, missing the rest after his season-ending injury. That season, he had 34 passes for 587 yards, including three TDs.

As a junior in Maryland, Diggs missed games due to injury once again, playing 10 games.

Stefon Diggs net worth

According to wealthygorilla.com, Diggs is apparently worth $12.5 million. By 2023, he should have earned $84,100,421 from the NFL.

Disclaimer: The above Stefon Diggs net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image credits: Stefon Diggs Instagram)