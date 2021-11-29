What Happened To Teddy Bridgewater? Broncos QB Exits With An Injury In Game Vs LA Chargers

Denver Broncos injury list continues to grow with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater joining the list leaving the game against Los Angeles Chargers due to an injury. In Teddy Bridgewater's absence backup quarterback, Drew Lock came on in his relief with 2:13 remaining in the first quarter. Denver Broncos went on to win the game 28-13. Earlier before the game, Denver Broncos were without right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle), safety Kareem Jackson (neck) defensive lineman Shelby Harris (ankle) and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring).

What happened to Teddy Bridgewater today? Is Teddy Bridgewater hurt?

If you are still wondering if Teddy Bridgewater is hurt then the answer to that is yes, with Denver Broncos quarterback suffering a lower leg injury during the third play of Denver's third drive following a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James﻿. Bridgewater missed the entire second quarter as a result of the injury.

Teddy Bridgewater gave the Broncos the lead on an 11-yard run with 4:31 left in the game's opening quarter. Denver Broncos extended its lead on rookie running back Javonte Williams' nine-yard touchdown run. Lock completed one pass for seven yards on the Broncos' scoring drive.

Lock completed his first pass but nearly lost the ball on his second attempt following a Joey Bosa strip-sack. Prior to exiting from the game, Bridgewater completed six of 10 pass attempts for 59 yards and capped the Broncos' second series with an 11-yard TD run. Lock went 4-of-7 for 26 yards and an interception before Bridgewater's return.