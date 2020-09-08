What Happened To Thousand Words Horse After The Kentucky Derby?

During the Kentucky Derby, Thousand Words was scratched after misbehaving in the paddock of Churchill Downs. Thousand Words, trained by Bob Baffert, got scratched from the 146th running during the Kentucky Derby. However, reports clarified that Thousand Words is now okay, and not injured in any way.

What happened to Thousand Words? How is Thousand Words now?

Thousand Words is okay. pic.twitter.com/Vi0wUPv6cd — Alicia Wincze Hughes (@AHughesNTRA) September 5, 2020

In a video shared on Twitter, Thousand Words can be seen startled, before rising on his hind legs. His saddle fell off, following which Thousand Words fell to the ground, not allowing his handler to calm him down. While the horse was unharmed in the end, NBC Sports reported that Baffert's assistant, Jimmy Barnes, broke his hand during the incident at the Kentucky Derby. The video showed a man (Barnes) trying to contain Thousand Words but later clutched his hand after the horse refused to calm down. Another video was shared sometime after the incident, where the horse was said to be okay.

While Thousand Words' incident injured one of Baffert's assistants, his other horse – Authentic – went on to win the race. He beat Tiz the Law at the Kentucky Derby and was reported to be a fan favourite. With Authentic's win, Baffert now has the most wins (6) at the event for a trainer, a record which is tied with Ben A Jones (in 1952). As per Baffert, Thousand Words' scratch was precautionary and always happens when any horse flips. Barnes, who fell on his right wrist, was treated at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville while the Kentucky Derby as going on. The assistant will need to insert screws into his injured wrist by surgery when they return to California. Barnes has worked with Baffert for around two decades and continued to watch the Derby through his phone while at the hospital.

Authentic striking a pose with Baffert. 6th #kyderby winner for the trainer. pic.twitter.com/CpikeIPJHA — Byron King (@BH_BKing) September 6, 2020

Baffert also believes that Authentic should remain in Churchill Downs to train before returning to California. However, with Baffert clearing out the small stable of horses which they brought to Kentucky for the Derby, Authentic will be staying at D Dayne Lukas' stable for Baffert. The 67-year-old horse trainer will be looking at Authentic's training closely and will remain in Kentucky for another two weeks because of the approaching horse sales in Lexington.

(Image credits: AP)