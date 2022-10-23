What Happened With Khamzat Chimaev At UFC 280? Read Full Details On Brawl In Abu Dhabi

Khamzat Chimaev yet again finds himself in the headlines for a violent brawl outside the ring, on the sidelines of the UFC 280 pay-pew-view (PPV). After the main event of the stacked match card, Chimaev was involved in a violent exchange with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov. While Islam Makhachev was speaking in his post-fight interview, fans spotted Khamzat speaking to Abubakar on the side of the octagon, before both fighters exchanged blows.

The violent exchange was caught on camera by fans at the arena, who later shared the video on social media. In the viral video, Chimaev can be seen shoving Nurmagomedov as a few more punches start flying out of nowhere. The altercation paused after an interruption from the security personnel, as coach Khabib was seen watching everything from inside the octagon. It is pertinent to mention that Abubakar was part of the UFC 280 match card, where he picked up an unanimous decision win over Gadzhi Omargadzhiev.

Dana White sheds light on physical altercation involving Khamzat Chimaev

In a press conference after the event, UFC boss Dana White was question about the physical altercation between Khamzat and Abubakar. “What do I even say about that? It happens, especially with [Khamzat]. It happens. He was sitting on our side. I didn’t even know Khamzat was coming tonight. He was invited here by Abu Dhabi. So the seats behind me here in Abu Dhabi are owned by Abu Dhabi,” White said.

The UFC boss was then asked about any possible sanctions on Chimaev and other fighters involved in the brawl. White rejected the idea, while saying that these incidents are a part of an MMA promotion. “That’s what we do here — that’s what we do,” White explained.

“This is a rough business. Mean things are said, sometimes guys get into it. It’s our job at UFC to make sure that kind of stuff doesn’t happen. We weren’t right on it and [couldn’t] stop it from happening, but we got in there. These things happen. When you get 800 alpha males and females under contract, sometimes they cross paths at events and these things happen. It doesn’t bother me or hurt my feelings or any of that stuff. We handle it then we move on,” White further added.