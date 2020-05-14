What Is Lance Armstrong Doing Now? Former American Cyclist's Life At Present Summed Up

American cyclist Lance Armstrong was regarded as one of the icons of the game, lifting seven consecutive Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005. However, Armstrong's reputation was tarnished for his involvement in a doping scandal and was stripped of his titles. Here, let's take a look at where is Lance Armstrong now, what is Lance Armstrong doing now and where does Lance Armstrong live details.

What is Lance Armstrong doing now? Where does Lance Armstrong live?

Lance Armstrong has lived in Austin, Texas since 1990. However, he sold the 1.7-acre estate in the Camp Mabry area of Austin and bought another large property in the Lake Austin area to the north-west of the city in 2013. So where does Lance Armstrong live now? Armstrong moved into a palatial mansion in 2013. The former cyclist's house is worth a reported $7.5 million (£5.3 million) according to the Cycling Weekly. The house boasts of six bedrooms, a sizeable swimming pool and a well-stocked wine cellar.

What is Lance Armstrong doing now? Lance Armstrong today

Lance Armstrong today is shooting ESPN's The Lance Armstrong documentary. The documentary titled LANCE focuses on the American cyclist's rapid rise to fame, his battles with cancer, his Tour de France titles and his dramatic fall. The Lance Armstrong documentary will also feature a collection of inputs from teammates, friends, rivals and journalists. The trailer features Armstrong, former-teammate George Hincapie and former USA Cycling boss Derek Bouchard-Hall.

Lance Armstrong today: What is Lance Armstrong doing now?

Lance Armstrong owns a coffee shop in downtown Austin, Texas called Juan Pelota Cafe with the name of the cafe being a funny reference to his battle with testicular cancer, In the same building, the disgraced cyclist owns and operates a bike shop named Mellow Johnny's, the name again derived from from the Tour term maillot jaune. A line of Nike's clothing was named after him, while Armstrong provided funding to launch a non-profit organization Wonders & Worries. Lance Armstrong served as a technical advisor for American bicycle component manufacturer SRAM Corporation. Armstrong owns a small share in the Trek Bicycle Corporation.

What is Lance Armstrong doing now? Lance Armstrong's podcast

Lance Armstrong has been building a media and event organizing brand over the last two years and his company WEDU hosts two podcasts — The Move and The Forward. The brand puts on bike races in Texas and Colorado, sells merchandise through an online store and offers a $60 subscription service. Subscribers gain access to exclusive content, including a live version of Armstrong's podcasts and the ability to send questions to Armstrong and his guests on the show. The popularity of the podcast has caught the attention of multiple companies, including title sponsor Patron, High Brew Coffee, Helix and Onnit, which are paying for airtime on the show.

