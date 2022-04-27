What Is The Salary Of F1 Drivers? A Look At Formula 1's Highest-paid Racers In 2022

The Formula One 2022 season is currently underway and has already witnessed four exciting rounds of F1 racing with the new rules and regulations. With Ferrari and Red Bull winning two races each so far, the 2022 season is certain to be one of the most exciting season of recent years. The new season has brought Ferrari back into the front of the grid, while Mercedes have struggled to live up to their reputation. On the other hand, Red Bull have faced tough challenges in terms of engine reliability, but have managed to enlist two race wins so far.

Who are the highest-paid F1 drivers?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen picked up his maiden F1 drivers championship title by getting the better of Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 season and was rewarded with a long-term contract. Verstappen’s contract with Red Bull Racing until the end of the 2028 season saw him joining the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the top of the drivers salary charts. The driver salaries are not released to the public by teams, but figures reported by media are used widely to determine how much the 20 drivers on the grid are paid by their respective teams.

However, these figures do not include performance-related bonuses or other commercial incentives. Verstappen and Hamilton are the top paid racers, while veterans Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel find themselves among the top-5 highest-paid drivers. At the same time, the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo also make it to the top-5 in the charts. Having said that here’s a look at the salaries of all the 20 drivers on the grid for the 2022 season.

A look at the salaries of the F1 drivers for 2022 season-

Driver Team Salary Lewis Hamilton Mercedes £40 million Max Verstappen Red Bull £40 million Fernando Alonso Alpine £15 million Lando Norris McLaren £12 million Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin £11 million Daniel Ricciardo McLaren £11 million Charles Leclerc Ferrari £9 million Carlos Sainz Ferrari £7 million Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo £7 million Lance Stroll Aston Martin £7 million Sergio Perez Red Bull £6 million Kevin Magnussen Haas £4.8 million George Russell Mercedes £4 million Esteban Ocon Alpine £4 million Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri £4 million Alex Albon Williams £1.5 million Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo £730,800 Mick Schumacher Haas £730,800 Nicholas Latifi Williams £730,800 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri £364,900

