What Is The Salary Of F1 Drivers? A Look At Formula 1's Highest-paid Racers In 2022

Here's a look at the salaries of different Formula One drivers and who are the highest-paid F1 racers in the ongoing Formula 1 2022 season.

The Formula One 2022 season is currently underway and has already witnessed four exciting rounds of F1 racing with the new rules and regulations. With Ferrari and Red Bull winning two races each so far, the 2022 season is certain to be one of the most exciting season of recent years. The new season has brought Ferrari back into the front of the grid, while Mercedes have struggled to live up to their reputation. On the other hand, Red Bull have faced tough challenges in terms of engine reliability, but have managed to enlist two race wins so far. 

Who are the highest-paid F1 drivers?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen picked up his maiden F1 drivers championship title by getting the better of Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 season and was rewarded with a long-term contract. Verstappen’s contract with Red Bull Racing until the end of the 2028 season saw him joining the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the top of the drivers salary charts. The driver salaries are not released to the public by teams, but figures reported by media are used widely to determine how much the 20 drivers on the grid are paid by their respective teams. 

However, these figures do not include performance-related bonuses or other commercial incentives. Verstappen and Hamilton are the top paid racers, while veterans Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel find themselves among the top-5 highest-paid drivers. At the same time, the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo also make it to the top-5 in the charts. Having said that here’s a look at the salaries of all the 20 drivers on the grid for the 2022 season.

A look at the salaries of the F1 drivers for 2022 season-

Driver Team Salary

Lewis Hamilton

 Mercedes

£40 million

Max Verstappen

 Red Bull

£40 million

Fernando Alonso

 Alpine

£15 million

Lando Norris

 McLaren

£12 million

Sebastian Vettel 

 Aston Martin

£11 million

Daniel Ricciardo

 McLaren

£11 million

Charles Leclerc

 Ferrari

£9 million

Carlos Sainz

 Ferrari

£7 million

Valtteri Bottas

 Alfa Romeo

£7 million

Lance Stroll

 Aston Martin

£7 million

Sergio Perez

 Red Bull

£6 million

Kevin Magnussen

 Haas

£4.8 million

George Russell

 Mercedes

£4 million

Esteban Ocon

 Alpine

£4 million

Pierre Gasly

 AlphaTauri

£4 million

Alex Albon

 Williams

£1.5 million

Guanyu Zhou

 Alfa Romeo

£730,800

Mick Schumacher

 Haas

£730,800

Nicholas Latifi

 Williams

£730,800

Yuki Tsunoda

 AlphaTauri

£364,900

(Image: @mercedesamgf1/@f1/@scuderiaferrari/Instagram)

