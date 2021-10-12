What Will Happen To Jon Gruden's Raiders Contract Now? Check Full Details Here

Jon Gruden has parted ways with the Las Vegas Raiders. He stepped down as the team's head coach on Monday after emails he sent between 2011 and 2018 which were racist, homophobic and misogynistic in nature.

Did Jon Gruden resign?

Jon Gruden's resignation request was approved by the Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis and he also issued a confirmation statement regarding the same where the former has decided to leave the team and at the same time, he also apologised for his actions and made it clear that even though he loves the Raiders, he does not want to be a distraction.

"I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone", the statement read.

Jon Gruden contract

Jon Gruden had signed a 10-year contract worth $100 million when he was appointed as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach in 2018 and it reportedly remains the richest coaching contract in NFL history in terms of the total contract value.

As per the original contractual norms, Gruden was in the fourth year of his coaching stint with the Raiders before he decided to step down from the position, and now, as per reports in The Athletic, the remaining balance of the former head coach's contractual deal will be voided.

What did Jon Gruden say in 2011 emails?

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has admitted that he had insulted the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in an email that was sent from his side in 2011. Meanwhile, things have only gone from bad to worse lately after he also admitted that he had made vulgar comments about the NFL commissioner Roger in that same collection of emails and at the same time, Jon Gruden also went on to reveal that he had also used a word to insult Goodell which was inappropriate in nature.

"I was in a bad frame of mind at the time [in 2011], and I called Roger Goodell an [expletive] in one of these emails too. They were keeping players and coaches from doing what they love with a lockout", said Jon Gruden while speaking to ESPN.

"There also were a lot of things being reported publicly about the safety of the sport that I love. I was on a mission with high school football [in the Tampa, Florida, area] during that time, and there were a lot of parents who were scared about letting their kids play football. It just didn't sit well with me", he added.