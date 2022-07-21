The Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist for India, Neeraj Chopra is all set to begin his World Athletics Championships 2022 campaign on Friday, early morning. The 2022 edition World Championships are currently underway in Oregon in the USA. Meanwhile, Chopra will face a strong challenge from the reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

The Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 will begin with the qualifying stage, where 32 javelin throwers will compete eyeing qualification for the final, scheduled to be held on Sunday. It is pertinent to mention that this will be the second time that the 24-year-old Olympic champion will compete at the senior World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj Chopra's campaign so far in 2022

After ending his 2021 campaign early after the Olympic gold medal win, Chopra kicked off his 2022 season with a sensational return to the Javelin throw event at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland. He finished second at the tournament, with a personal best of 89.30 meters. The silver medal-winning performance earned Chopra a new national record.

Meanwhile, going ahead in the season, Chopra achieved another silver medal win at the Stockholm Diamond League with a record-breaking throw of 89.94 meters. At the same time, Anderson Peters earned a gold medal in the tournament with a throw of 90.31 meters. Having said that, Chopra will now compete in the World Championships, in a bid to earn his first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 begin?

Chopra’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 is scheduled to begin at 5:35 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live telecast of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Sporting fans in India can enjoy Neeraj Chopra’s event by tuning in to the live telecast on he Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s event on Friday tuning in to the OTT platform, SonyLIV.

Schedule for the Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2022-

Men’s javelin throw qualification (Group A)- 5:35 IST on July 22, Friday

Men’s javelin throw final – 7:05 AM IST on July 24, Sunday

(Image: AP)