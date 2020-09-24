When Do MLB Playoffs Start? MLB Postseason Format, Schedule And Details

The truncated Major League Baseball 2020 regular season is fast approaching its business end. Starting September 29, the league will kickstart its revamped MLB postseason, which will feature not two but eight wildcard games. Furthermore, the recently released MLB playoffs schedule highlights the unusual nature of the postseason, where 16 teams will compete for glory, where up to 65 games can be played this season.

When do MLB playoffs start? MLB playoffs schedule, format

The officially released MLB playoffs schedule confirms the Wild Card Series will start on September 29. The 16 teams (eight each from AL and NL) will face each other in a best-of-three format. The inaugural Wild Card Series will begin in the American League on Tuesday (Sept. 29), and in the National League on Wednesday (Sept. 30).

The Wild Card Series will be played in the team's regular stadiums. Thereafter, American League teams will play their remaining games in San Diego and Los Angeles. Teams from the National League will head to Arlington and Houston for their Division Series and other postseason games.

With no off-days in between games, the Wild Card Series will be followed by the best-of-five Division Series and best-of-seven League Championship Series. The best-of-seven World Series will kick off on Tuesday, October 20 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Game 7, if needed, is scheduled for October 28.

Wild Card Series: September 29 to October 2

Division Series: October 5 to October 10

League Championship Series: October 11 to October 18

116th World Series: October 20 to October 28

MLB playoffs bracket

At the time of writing, six AL teams have clinched their wild card berths - Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, and Oakland Athletics. On Monday, the A's became the first team to clinch a division title, securing the AL West title ahead of Houston Astros. The Rays are favourites to clinch the AL East title over the Yankees, while the Twins and White Sox will likely be competing for the AL Central till the last day.

The @Twins have their sights on the division crown. pic.twitter.com/e0xbCJVUBw — MLB (@MLB) September 24, 2020

In NL, Boston Braves clinched their third straight NL East division title, while Los Angeles Dodgers secured their eighth straight NL West crown this week. Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres have clinched their wild card berths. Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, and Milwaukee Brewers are favourites to land their playoffs berth.

