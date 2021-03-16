When Is Tyson Fury Vs Anthony Joshua? Tyson Fury Vs Anthony Joshua Date, Time

The mega-bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has moved closer to fruition as the two heavyweight champions signed contracts for their face-off on Monday. Founder of Matchroom Sport and AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the news while talking to Sportsmail earlier, claiming that all the necessary paperwork for the unification title bout has been completed, exchanged and signed by both the parties and boxers.

When is Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua? Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua date

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua reportedly signed a two-fight deal, with the first fight scheduled for this summer. A date and venue are yet to be finalised, with late June or early July being the top options for the opening clash. The bout, which was earlier scheduled to take place in the UK, could happen somewhere in the Middle-East, with Saudi Arabia leading the conversations.

When is Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua? Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua prize money

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is hailed to be the biggest fight in British boxing history as this is the first time in heavyweight history that all the four titles — WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO — will be at stake. It is also hoped by both parties that the first fight could make around £200 million, which will be split 50-50. However, the winner of the first bout will get 60 per cent of the purse for the rematch.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua time: Hearn on website deal

While talking to ESPN, Hearn exclaimed that they will now focus on getting fans more excited and would look to get a site deal confirmed by next month. “We've already had approaches from eight or nine sites. The offers have come from multiple countries in the Middle East, from Asia, Eastern Europe and America,” Hearn added.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua prize money: Hearn did the unthinkable

The rumours of a Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua bout has been going on for years, but many thought that the bout would never materialise, considering the mandatory challengers both the stars had. Hearn, however, made many dreams come true has started chasing the Gypsy King, since his clash with Deontay Wilder in 2018. Hearn is now marvelling in the fact that he secured the arrangements for the mega clash which he believes will benefit the UK.

Image Source: AP