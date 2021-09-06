When Will Ex-WWE Star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Be Back On The Ring? Check Here

Ever since speculations regarding Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's return to WrestleMania surfaced, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been making headlines across the world. Dwayne Johnson was slated to face his cousin and current Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, according to Wrestling Observer Radio, which would have marked the Hollywood star's return to WWE. However, it has already been revealed that Johnson would not return for WrestleMania 38, and Brock Lesner may face Reigns in order to keep the show going.

When can we expect The Rock to return?

Johnson is expected to return for WWE in 2023 to compete in WrestleMania 39, as per rumours. Johnson is unable to return to the WWE due to his busy filming schedule, and his contracts with numerous production companies make it even more difficult. Such contracts compel actors to stay away from anything that could possibly injure them physically and cause a delay in the production of a film. Johnson has reportedly been booked for WrestleMania 39 in 2023, which will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

While speaking during Monday's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said, "[Lesnar] being brought back was a reaction to Punk. That’s what it was because it was a last-minute call. I'm presuming today that [Lesnar vs. Reigns is for] next year's WrestleMania. That's what I’m presuming today because Dwayne Johnson is probably not – you know, that's up to Dwayne Johnson, I mean next year's WrestleMania. When he wants to wrestle, and when his schedule is cleared, that's when he's gonna wrestle."

Given Johnson's busy schedule and advancing age, many would like to see him compete at WrestleMania as soon as possible. As some former WWE superstars have recently made comebacks, fans' aspirations have soared even higher. John Cena and Becky Lynch to name a couple who have returned to WWE lately. Earlier, Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to the ring as he beat John Cena after the latter's fight against Roman Reigns in the Universal Championship match.

In videos that are now emerging, Brock Lesnar can be seen beating up John Cena after his bout against Reigns had finished and after the SummerSlam went off the air.

Lesnar just murdered Cena pic.twitter.com/kMxnlueFYW — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 22, 2021

Image: AP