When Will Taysom Hill Be Back? Check Out Saints Backup QB & Depth Chart

New Orleans Saints started their NFL season without Drew Brees who retires after the 2020 season. With such a big void to be fulfilled the New Orleans Saints used Taysom Hill as a quarterback option and had Jameis Winston as his backup quarterback. However, the team has suffered a major blow with Taysom Hill suffering a concussion and now with the injury to backup quarterback Jameis Winston Saints are sweating over the return of Hill.

When will Taysom Hill be back?

Taysom Hill suffered the injury during Saints 33-22 victory over the Washington Football Team after taking a hard hit to the head in the second quarter. Hill was trying to catch a pass when he was hit by Washington cornerback William Jackson III. The quarterback was down on the field for a couple of minutes before being taken to the locker room.

According to Saintswire which has quoted NBC Sports’ Mike Florio Taysom Hill is expected to clear the concussion protocol this week and become eligible to play in Week 9 home game with the Atlanta Falcons. The report further states that if Taysom Hill does make a return from the concussion there’s a chance that he’ll be starting the game against the Falcons on November 7. While starting as Quarterback in the 2020 season Taysom Hill helped New Orleans Saints beat the Falcons twice in his four-game stint.

New Orleans Saints QB depth chart

With Taysom Hill sidelined by a concussion and Jameis Winston recently suffering with injury the New Orleans Saints QB depth chart are now left with two quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Ian Book. Siemian started his career with Denver Broncos who drafted him in 2015 and became their quarterback by 2016. The 2016 season saw Seimian throwing a total of 3,401 yards which included 18 touchdowns. In 2017, his number decreased a little bit with 2,285 yards before a shoulder injury limited his playing time.

Siemian was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 but did not get a game after which the following season (2019) he signed with New York Jets in 2019 and then the Tennessee Titans in 2020. The 29-year-old was signed by New Orleans Saints from the Titans' practice squad in November 2020 before re-signing him for the 2021 season. Ian Book is in his rookie year and the Saints will want him to learn things during the 2021 season. Book was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he was a four-year starter.