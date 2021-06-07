Where Is Floyd Mayweather From? All You Need To Know About Mayweather's Childhood

Today, Floyd Mayweather is considered one of the best professional boxers of all time. While he retired in August 2017, Mayweather has remained an influential figure for many fans, who still follow him rigorously. As Mayweather recently fought YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition fight recently, here is a look at the 44-year-old's hometown and childhood.

Where is Floyd Mayweather from? What city was Floyd Mayweather born in?

Mayweather – born Floyd Joy Sinclair – is from Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States.

Mayweather hometown: Floyd Mayweather high school

Mayweather attended Ottawa Hills High School. Per reports, he dropped out of high school. Growing up with boxers in his family, Mayweather was training to be one for most of his life. He lived in the Hiram Square neighbourhood of New Brunswick, New Jersey when he was around eight or nine. He has spoken about living with seven people in one bedroom, also while not having electricity.

Floyd Mayweather parents

Mayweather was born to Floyd Mayweather Sr and his mother Deborah Sinclair on February 24, 1977.

While his father is a welterweight contender, his uncles – Jeff and the late Roger Mayweather – were also professional boxers. As mentioned earlier, Mayweather was born with his mother's last name but changed it later on. In an interview, Mayweather spoke about his grandmother noticing his potential at first, and she was the one who asked him to continue boxing instead of getting some kind of job.

Mayweather, in previous interviews with Daily News and The Guardian, Mayweather has spoken about his parents. "My father would beat me for anything I did, even if I hadn't done anything," Floyd said. "I used to pray for the day I could become an adult and get away from it. I got tired of getting beat". The boxer also added that he felt his father liked his daughter more than he liked him.

He spoke about the "hell" he has been through, and how his father only took him to the gym to train, not doing anything like going to the park, the movies or even eating ice cream. "My life is kind of like Michael Jackson’s, you know? Or similar in some ways," he said while talking to Interview magazine.

His father has denied the same, stating that Mayweather does not relay the whole truth. In an interview, his father spoke about selling drugs but never denying his son anything. He added that his son was a part of it, and they all had plenty of food, money and the best clothes. "He didn't want for anything. Anybody in Grand Rapids can tell you that I took care of my kid". He added that he hustled at night, and spent days with his son, claiming that Mayweather would not be where he is now without his help.

However, Mayweather has stated that he feels he raised himself, while his grandmother has done what she could for him. If she got mad, he went to live with his mother – who was reportedly addicted to drugs. "I knew that I was going to have to try to take care of my mom and I made the decision that school wasn't that important at the time and I was going to have to box to earn a living," Mayweather said while explaining why he chose to do what he did.

(Image credits: Floyd Mayweather Instagram)