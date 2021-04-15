Where To Watch Imola GP Live In USA And Canada? 2021 Imola GP Live Stream, Schedule

F1 fans around the world will hope that the Imola GP lives up to the expectations that were built as a result of a scintillating race in Bahrain. After a long time, fans finally got to see a glimpse of two different F1 constructors fighting it out for the win at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Even though Red Bull's Max Verstappen did not get the victory, he undoubtedly provided Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes a major scare ahead of the rest of the F1 2021 season.

The Imola GP is set to take place at the Imola Circuit in Italy from April 16-18. The Imola Grand Prix is a 63 lap race. Here are the details of where to watch Imola GP live in USA and Canada and the entire Imola GP schedule as per the countries' respective times.

2021 Imola GP live stream USA and Imola GP schedule in ET

Fans in the USA can tune in to watch the race live at 10:00 AM ET on ESPN. Meanwhile, practice sessions will be available on ESPN2 while the qualifying session will be available on the main ESPN channel. Fans in the USA, Mexico, France, Belgium and several other countries can also watch all sessions and the race live on F1 TV Pro.

The 2021 Imola GP live stream USA will also be available on the ESPN app. This app is available on all Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. American fans can also subscribe to Fubo TV for $64.99 a month and watch ESPN.

Free Practice 1: 5:00-6:00 AM ET

Free Practice 2: 8:30-9:30 AM ET

Free Practice 3: 5:00-6:00 AM ET

Qualifying: 8:00-9:00 AM ET

Race: 9:00-10:00 AM ET

Imola GP live stream Canada

Fans in Canada can watch the qualifying and the race live in English on the subscription channel TSN. TSN pulls in coverage from Sky Sports in the UK. Meanwhile, the Imola GP live stream Canada will be available on the TSN GO app. Fans in Canada can also watch F1 in French on RDS to subscribers, which will air qualifying and the race live. One can also download RDS GO for the same. All timings in Canada's EDT are given below.

