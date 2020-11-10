White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Charged With DUI Stemming From February Arrest

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was charged with drunk driving in February, according to documents obtained by ESPN. The incident occurred at the same time when Tony La Russa ran his car into a curb in Phoenix, Arizona, leaving it smoking on the side road. After the Tony La Russa DUI charge came to light, White Sox put out a statement admitting that the side knew about the same when they signed the 76-year-old.

Why was Tony La Russa arrested?

The incident in question occurred in February 2020, when Tony La Russa was arrested after driving his car into the curb. The documents obtained by ESPN refer to an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. According to the documents, a peace officer responded to a call and found Tony La Russa standing beside his SUV on February 24 at 11:40 p.m. The coach had then claimed that his car had hit something, following which his tyre had blown out. La Russa also told the officer that he had been at a dinner with friends from the Los Angeles Angels for whom he was working as a special advisor before the accident.

Tony La Russa was charged with DUI a day before the Chicago White Sox hired him.



The White Sox knew about it and still hired him.



What are they doing?



How do you let this happen?



Jerry Reinsdorf cmon man.



What an embarrassment. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) November 10, 2020

Also Read: White Sox Decline Options On Encarnación, González

Tony La Russa charged: Tony La Russa DUI infringement comes to light

The publication further revealed that La Russa was taken to custody after a field sobriety test. The officer in charge further classified the White Sox manager as “argumentative”, revealing he detected "light odour of alcoholic beverage," coming from the coach as well. According to the affidavit, Tony La Russa refused to submit a breath test or provide a sample of his blood or urine to test his blood-alcohol level.

To recap:



1. Reinsdorf floated La Russa trial balloon in media for multiple weeks.



2. Fans hated it.



3. At some undetermined point, Sox found out about about TLR DUI.



4. Despite Nos. 2 and 3, Reinsdorf goes over his GM and hires TLR anyway.



No words. — Kevin Kaduk, Midway Minute (@KevinKaduk) November 10, 2020

Also Read: White Sox Reunite With La Russa, Hire Hall Of Fame Manager

Information retrieved from the Maricopa County Justice Court showed that the coach was cited for driving under the influence and registering a blood-alcohol content of .08 or more, which classifies as a misdemeanour. The charge is punishable by up to 10 days in prison, although a lesser punishment is often afforded to first-time offenders. The documents also stated that the case was filed on October 28, a day before Tony La Russa was officially hired by the Chicago White Sox.

Also Read: White Sox, Renteria Agree To Split After Breakout Season

The latest Tony La Russa DUI charge is the second time the coach has been arrested for drunk driving. The 76-year-old had earlier pleaded guilty to misdemeanour DUI in Jupiter, Florida in 2007. Following the news, the publication approached the White Sox manager for comment, during which the La Russa claimed that he has nothing to say. The Chicago White Sox addressed the development as well, admitting that while they were aware of the incident, they can’t comment on it further since it is an active case.

Also Read: Turner Will Not Be Disciplined By MLB For Return To Field

Image Credits: AP