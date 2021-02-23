Who Is Apolo Ohno’s Fiancée Bianca Stam? Olympic Legend's Partner And Her Acting Career 

In this season of LeBron James’ TV game show, The Wall, host Chris Hardwick welcomed American Olympic legend, Apolo Ohno and his fiancée, Bianca Stam. By answering a variety of trivia questions, the couple were hoping to win a lot of money for charity Team USA Fund, which supports elite American athletes who hope to compete at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. However, this was the first time that Apolo had made an appearance on a reality TV competition show along with his partner. And netizens were curious to know more about Stam, who has appeared in several Asian films over the years.

ALSO READ: Report: Hashimoto Will Be Offered Job To Head Tokyo Olympics

Who is Bianca Stam? Apolo Ohno and Bianca Stam appear on LeBron James' game show

On Monday, eight-time Olympic medalist speed skater Apollo Ohno and his fiancée Bianca Stam made an appearance on LeBron James' popular TV game show, The Wall. The 39-year-old Olympic great is no stranger to reality TV, having previously won Dancing with the Stars with his dance partner, Julianne Hough in 2007. Ohno later retired from speed skating in 2010 and three years later, host of the popular TV show, Minute to Win It.

ALSO READ: Russia's Team Name, Flag Agreed On For Next 2 Olympics

However, on The Wall, Ohno made his first appearance on reality TV with his fiancée, Bianca Stam. Stam was born in Chicago and is a Millikin University graduate. She spent time in Hong Kong as an actress and a model. She also produced the 2017 short documentary The Beauty Machine, about women working in the entertainment industry in Asia. Reports also claim that the half-Chinese, half-Italian actress is fluent in five different languages, i.e. Mandarin, Cantonese, Taiwanese, Italian and English.

ALSO READ: New Tokyo Olympics Chief Vows 'safety' As Priority

Bianca Stam movies and restaurant investments

Some of the movies that Stam has acted in include, The Dark Soul, Chasing the Dragon and Deviants. She has also worked as a producer in movies such as French Connection (2020) and OCTB Elizabeth (2018). Reports also claim that Stam has been in the restaurant business and made investments in Bar Roma in Andersonville over the years. She has over 65,000 followers on Instagram.

Apolo Ohno and Bianca Stam's relationship

According to reports from the Chicago Tribune, Apolo Ohno and Stam met in 2016 at an art gallery. The couple has been together ever since and often upload pictures of themselves on social media. While Ohno and Stam don't have any children, they are kept occupied at home by a young puppy named Sesame Mochi Ohno.

ALSO READ: Tamayo Marukawa Named As New Japan Olympics Minister

Image Credits - Bianca Stam Instagram