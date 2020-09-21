Who Is Bryson Dechambeaus Girlfriend And Instagram Model Sophia Phalen?

This week, 27-year-old Bryson DeChambeau won the US Open title at the Winged Foot. "I'm changing way people think about the game," DeChambeau said about his victory, elated for winning his first major golf title. However, along with fans and DeChambeau, his rumoured girlfriend Sophia Phalen, also congratulated the California star on social media.

Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend: Sophia Phalen Instagram post congratulating Bryson DeChambeau

"Biggest congratulations to this guy!!! Beyond proud of you B!" Phalen wrote on Instagram while tagging the player in her story. She even shared a photo of DeChambeau, who's smiling at the camera with his seatbelt on. While no date has been confirmed, the couple have reportedly been dating since before the Ryder Cup in 2018. Their photos with each other on Instagram date back to 2018, where the pair is also seen posing while holding hands. "Despite being a mad scientist, I’ll always love holding your hand," Phalen, 27, wrote in one of her posts.

Is Bryson DeChambeau married to Sophia Phalen?

While the couple has apparently dated for some time, they are yet to make things official by tying the knot. Phalen, who boasts over 57,000 thousand followers on her Instagram account, is also an IG model who owns her own swimwear line – La Isla. According to reports, she studied nursing and pharmacology at Belmont University in Nashville. In 2014, she graduated with a degree in Kinesiology and Nutrition from Chapman University.

Along with occasional posts featuring DeChambeau and her family, she also shares selfies while modelling her own swimwear. Phalen also posts about her 1100lb pet pig Stella, who she thought had been a mini pig, according to one of her Instagram posts. Even her Instagram handle – @sophiaandstella – is named after her pig.

Bryson DeChambeau net worth

According to Celeb Net Worth, DeChambeau is worth $10 million. He's earned a total of $17 million with PGA Tour and six wins. 2018 was his most successful year financially, when he earned $8 million for the year. This year too, Dechambeau is expected to earn around $5 million. As per reports, he earned more in 2018 than 2017 and 2019 combined.

(Image credits: Sophia Phalen Instagram)