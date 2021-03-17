Who Is Keyshawn Johnson? Ex-NFL Star Tragically Loses Eldest Daughter Maia At 25

Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson announced the death of his first-born daughter, Maia Johnson, on Monday. The 48-year-old shared Maia with his ex-wife, Shikiri Hightower, who gave birth to her in 1996 just months before Johnson was drafted into the NFL. Here's a look at who is Keyshawn Johnson, what happened to Keyshawn Johnson's daughter Maia and what does the former NFL star do now.

Keyshawn Johnson daughter: Former NFL star announced death of daughter aged 25

The 'What happened to Keyshawn Johnson's daughter Maia' query was answered by the former star himself when he announced on Monday that his elder daughter had passed away in an emotional statement on social media. The former NFL wide receiver wrote, "It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my firstborn child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri's, life. She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia's siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time".

However, the 48-year-old refrained from mentioning the Keyshawn Johnson daughter death case in his statement. According to Yahoo Sports, Johnson shared Maia with his first wife, Shikiri Hightower. The couple were married in 1998 but parted ways in 2002. The couple also have a son, Keyshawn Johnson Jr., who is also a wide receiver committed to play for the University of Nebraska. The former wide-receiver also shares three younger children, i.e. London, Vance and Shyla with his current wife, Jennifer Conrad.

Keyshawn Johnson now: Keyshawn Johnson NFL career

The Keyshawn Johnson NFL career began when he was the first pick in the 1996 NFL Draft and remains one of the only three wide receivers to be taken first overall in NFL draft history. He spent three seasons with the Jets, winning the AFC East Division title in his final season before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnson became the highest-paid WR in the NFL, signing an 8-year, $56 million contract extension, winning the Super Bowl in 2002.

This was the franchise's only championship win before Tom Brady and Co. won it last season. He was then traded to the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent two seasons, before a final season with the Carolina Panthers. Johnson has been a regular broadcaster with ESPN and was part of the 2007 NFL Draft broadcasting team. In August 2020, He began hosting mornings on “ESPN LA 710” KSPN, replacing “Golic and Wingo”. The Keyshawn Johnson now story has him regularly appearing on “Get Up” and “First Take".

