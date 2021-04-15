Who Is Mick Schumacher's Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About Schumacher's Love Life

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, is one of the three rookie drivers to enter Formula 1 this year. The 22-year-old joined American outfit, Haas, after winning the Formula 2 title in 2020. Although Schumacher has become the topic of conversation for F1 fans this year, some are also keen to know more about his girlfriend, Justine Huysman.

Who is Mick Schumacher's girlfriend?

On the sidelines of the test drives in Bahrain, Schumacher was photographed with a young woman at his side. It was later revealed that the woman he was accompanied by was Justine Huysman. However, there have been no confirmed reports that Huysman and Schumacher are dating.

Who is Justine Huysman? Is Justine Huysman Instagram profile private?

Justine Huysman's father Harald was also a racing driver. It is believed that the Schumacher's and Huysman's have been friends for many years. The Norwegian brunette is also said to have accompanied Mick at Formula 2 races, going largely unnoticed by the public.

In his documentary 'Mick Schumacher', which was released towards the end of 2020, the F1 racer highlighted the importance of keeping his personal life a secret. He said, "Our privacy as a family is of the utmost importance. Without privacy, some things would be much, much more difficult. And I am very grateful that we have this demarcation from the media." It is believed that Huysman has also kept her Instagram private to keep away from the spotlight of the media.

What happened to Michael Schumacher?

F1 legend Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public for more than seven years after a skiing accident, witnessed by Mick, in the French Alps left him with severe brain injuries. In December 2020, reports claimed that Schumacher was still “fighting” to get better with his family by his side.

F1 2021 schedule for Imola Grand Prix

After a three-week gap, Formula 1 turns to Italy for the Imola Grand Prix. The second round of the championship takes place at the iconic Italian circuit, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, from the 16th to the 18th of April, 2021. As usual, the race weekend will commence with two practice sessions on Friday while Saturday comprises of one practice session and qualifying and the Imola Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday.

Although last season, teams were given only one practice session for the Imola Grand Prix. This season, the F1 teams will have three one-hour long free practice sessions. As a mark of respect for the late Prince Philip, Formula 1 moved all Friday sessions for the Imola Grand Prix back by 30 minutes.

This weekend's schedule has been adjusted as a mark of respect for the funeral of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh



Saturday's sessions are 1 hour earlier; Friday moves back 30 minutes



There will be a minute's silence ahead of qualifying pic.twitter.com/Cy5ZnscDio — Formula 1 (@F1) April 13, 2021

