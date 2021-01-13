Who Is Mike Zimmer's Girlfriend? Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Dating 38-year-old Model

Mike Zimmer, 64, is apparently dating young model Katarina Elizabeth Miketin. Since some time, the Minnesota Vikings head coach has been linked with the 38-year-old, with whom he has been spending more time together. The couple have apparently dating for some time, with the younger often supporting the Vikings on social media.

What is Mike Zimmer girlfriend Katarina Elizabeth age?

According to reports, Zimmer's girlfriend is 38 years old. A model who boasts 440,000 plus followers on Instagram – she featured in Sports Illustrated and Maxim along with other magazines. As per reports, she also has an MBA in business and finance from North Western University, along with a BA in psychology from College of St. Scholastica.

The couple were recently seen together while out for dinner, a photo which was shared online. Elizabeth is also a single mother and often attends his games. In a 2018 photo she shared, the model is seen at the U.S. Bank Stadium.Reports about them dating started years ago, when they were reportedly spotted at a Christmas party. Last year, Elizabeth ended her social media hiatus to come and support Zimmer as the Vikings were off to a 3-0 start.

Who was Mike Zimmer wife?

Before apparently dating Elizabeth, Zimmer was married to Vikki Zimmer – who passed away unexpectedly on October 8, 2009. As per reports, the couple were married for 27 years, and Vikki was 50 when she died. While talking to ESPN when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals, Zimmer spoke about his wife, and how she has been the "sweetest, kindest, most caring person who’d never say a bad word about anybody".

After her death, Zimmer had also given an emotional speech to the players – who beat the Baltimore Ravens three days after she passed. Zimmer also has three children with Vikki – Adam, Marki and Corri. The players were also reported to have loved Vikki.

What is Mike Zimmer net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Zimmer's current net worth stands at $12 million. The website also states that he is paid around $4 million per year. Before starting work with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 as their head coach, Zimmer used to work with the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.

(Image credits: AP, Katarina Elizabeth Instagram – @katarina_elizabeth)