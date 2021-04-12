Who Is Trevor Lawrence? Trevor Lawrence Wedding Photos, Personal Life

Trevor Lawrence is finally married to Marissa Mowry. The ceremony was apparently something many people were looking forward to, many fans sending in their regards. The couple ended up sharing photos from their ceremony.

Who is Trevor Lawrence? Trevor Lawrence wedding photos

As per reports, Trevor Lawrence got married to Marissa Mowry on Saturday. "My loveðŸ¤ forever," Mowry wrote on Instagram, sharing countless photos of them together. "More pics.. more happiness... my love!" she wrote in another post, sharing many moments of their special day with fans.

Lawrence proposed to Mowry at Clemson’s home field at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. Lawrence also shared moments from his bachelor party in Vegas before the wedding.

Per reports, they got married at a chapel in Bluffton. They were engaged for nine months before tying the knot. Before their wedding, the couple was seen at the Masters in Augusta along with Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Who is Trevor Lawrence wife?

Marissa Mowry, who Lawrence has been engaged to since 2020, is also a football player for Anderson Trojans, the Anderson University's football team. The 21-year-old is also a model. The couple grew up in the same hometown and high school, and have been dating since 2016. They often post on Instagram and are also seen rooting for each other.

Earlier, Lawrence and Marissa Mowry came together to launch a crowdfunding effort on GoFundME, helping people fight the COVID-19 pandemic. They collected some money before it was taken down for NCAA rules. Later, they were allowed to continue their campaign, making an exception for students trying to help with the pandemic.

Fans react

Trevor Lawrence wedding photos ðŸ˜ŒðŸ’ž pic.twitter.com/0U959BUQiN — PATS CAP SPACE 69 MILLION MODE TREV (@incredelman11) April 12, 2021

Gotta support the future patriot — Gøöb (@Goober4444) April 12, 2021

Trevor Lawrence got married today... what a life.



Wedding —-> draft day — Sam Wilson (@samwils18) April 11, 2021

.@E_Dilla asked Jags fans to pitch in to buy Trevor Lawrence a $300 toaster for his wedding day and he got the money in 20 minutes ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — RichardðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡¾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) April 9, 2021

Trevor Lawrence NFL

The young quarterback is expected to be the No. 1 pick for the 2021 NFL draft. He apparently left the NFL Draft medical testing in Indiana last week to prepare for his wedding. With the draft approaching on April 29, the couple is expected to travel later on. Additionally, Lawrence is recovering after his left shoulder injury, which is a torn labrum.

Trevor Lawrence age

The young quarterback is 21 years old.

(Image credits: Marissa Mowry Instagram)